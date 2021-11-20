Who is Ariel Young? Kansas City Chiefs to provide aid to young girl injured in Britt Reid car crash incident

When the Kansas City Chiefs were just three days away from playing in their second consecutive Super Bowl, tragedy stuck with one of the team members.

Britt Reid, the outside linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash after drinking. He and 5-year old Ariel Young were injured and hospitalized after the accident, and his blood alcohol concentration of .113 was way above the legal limit of .08.

Reid did not travel with the Chiefs for Super Bowl LV, where they lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City decided not to renew his contract after the season, and he was charged with driving while intoxicated, as he confessed to being on Adderall during the evening.

Chiefs to provide aid for Young's family

Ariel Young, the 5-year old girl who was injured in the accident, suffered permanent brain damage and she's still unable to walk or speak since February.

The Chiefs announced on Friday that the team and Young's family, represented by attorney Tom Porto, had finalized a "comprehensive care plan that provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability."

Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor Here’s the statement between the Chiefs & the family of Ariel Young, the young girl who was critically injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Feb. 4 that involved Britt Reid, who was charged in April with driving while intoxicated. Here’s the statement between the Chiefs & the family of Ariel Young, the young girl who was critically injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Feb. 4 that involved Britt Reid, who was charged in April with driving while intoxicated. https://t.co/NDUSVVoCli

Young was released from the hospital in April. According to Tiffany Velhurst, a family member who has been sharing updates of her condition, Ariel is undergoing physical therapy. But 'as of now, she still cannot walk, talk or eat like a normal 5-year-old".

Ariel attended her first day of school earlier this fall, according to the Chiefs' statement.

The GoFundMe page created to support Ariel's family was closed four months ago, but donations reached $580k. The money was used to support her mother in her daily care, such as buying a wheelchair to help her move as Ariel is still unable to walk.

Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl injured in the Feb. 4 crash involving ex-Kansas City assistant coach Britt Reid, has awoken from a coma, according to a post by her aunt on a GoFundMe page. Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl injured in the Feb. 4 crash involving ex-Kansas City assistant coach Britt Reid, has awoken from a coma, according to a post by her aunt on a GoFundMe page. https://t.co/ma11g5p1ur

Britt Reid, son of Andy and former Chiefs outside linebackers coach, has a trial date set for April 18, 2022. If found guilty, he may face a maximum of seven years in prison. He crashed into two vehicles stopped near Arrowhead Stadium, and police say he was driving at 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Edited by Henno van Deventer