Kansas City Chiefs' Week 11 clash against Dallas Cowboys is their most important game of the season 

The biggest game of this upcoming weekend is easily the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys may have started the season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but have emerged as contenders in the NFC throughout the season.

A loss to the Denver Broncos two weeks ago has apparently lit a fire under the team, as they went on to have a dominant performance over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.

The Chiefs have struggled with turnovers this season and the Cowboys' defense features one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Trevon Diggs, who leads the league with eight interceptions.

While every game is a must-win at this point in the season, the Chiefs' plan to win one game at a time is now at an all-time high and could determine their path moving forward this season.

3 reasons why the Chiefs matchup against Cowboys is their most important game of 2021

#1 - Playoff Contention

Just a month ago, it seemed that the Kansas City Chiefs hopes of making a playoff run were all but gone. Then came three consecutive wins against the New York Giants, a Green Bay Packers team without quarterback Aaron Rodgers and then a dominant performance over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, the Chiefs have put themselves back into the playoff conversation and shown that they can be the team that they were the past two seasons. A win over the Dallas Cowboys would keep their playoff dreams alive, whereas a loss would most likely put them back in the "bubble" of teams who are on the outside looking in.

#2 - Division Title

Three consecutive wins for the Kansas City Chiefs and losses around their division have allowed them to climb their way out of the bottom of the division to now lead it with a 6-4 record. The Chiefs' lead in the AFC West is just one game as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are tied at 5-4 and the Denver Broncos are at 5-5.

If the Chiefs lose to the Cowboys and the Chargers pull off a win over the Steelers, who may be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a second week in a row, they would lose the title.

The Raiders will play the Bengals, who struggled before their bye week, and the Broncos are currently on their bye week. A win would keep the Chiefs ahead in a tight division race.

#3 - Turnover struggles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown ten interceptions this season, which is much higher than his career average. Mahomes had a much better game against the Raiders on Sunday night, where he threw for over 400 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

While it appears Mahomes and the Chiefs are cleaning up their turnover issues, this week will be the biggest test in terms of opponents and whether they can make a run this season.

The Cowboys defense has been one of the best in the league this season and definitely the toughest defense the Chiefs have faced this season. If they can't find a way to win, the Chiefs will have an uphill battle making a deep run this season.

