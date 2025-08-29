“She is the worst WAG by a mile” - NFL fans blast Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin for filming kids while driving while celebrating WR’s Vikings trade 

Adam Thielen is a Minnesota Viking once again, and his family couldn’t be happier. Earlier this week the wide receiver was traded by the Carolina Panthers back to the Gopher State, where he played his first 10 NFL seasons.In a video posted by his wife, Caitlin, in their car, her son was heard saying:“When are we going to go?” at 0:44.On X, people had a lot to say about Adam’s wife, Caitlin, posting that video while driving.“She is the worst WAG by a mile, said one fan.“Ima need her to buckle them kids up while she’s driving lol, another person noted.“Put ur damn children in seat belts especially if your going to selfie video this Jesus lady,” said someone else.None of her kids were wearing seatbelts in the video, and Caitlin, the wife and girlfriend (WAG) of Thielen, shot it while driving.JUICE @juiceman090424LINK@vikingzfanpage Haha this has to be AI. Driving, videoing, two kids not buckled. Yikes must be nice to be richCT FinsFan @SobbellCardsLINK@vikingzfanpage I’ve never seen anyone react so positively to having to live in Minnesota lmao good for themJohn S Curran @JohnSCurranLINK@vikingzfanpage I mean this is cute but can you please buckle those kids up while you're driving and also filming for social media?Given that she’s taking a video while driving it’s likely there was some AI involved so that Caitlin wasn’t driving distracted. While Minnesota seems like an upgrade from Carolina, given that the former made the playoffs last season, the weather in Minnesota often gets unbearably cold with long winters.In his first stint with the Vikings, Thielen was selected to two Pro Bowls and was a Second-team All-Pro in 2017. He had two seasons with over 1,000 yards in Minnesota, his two best statistical years for receiving yards, in 2017 (1,276) and 2018 (1,373).He’s played the last two seasons with the Panthers, catching 48 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. As part of the trade, Carolina sent Thielen, a conditional 2026 draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round choice to Minnesota in exchange for a fifth-rounder in 2026 and a fourth-round pick the following year.Thielen means a lot to the VikingsIt isn’t just Thielen and his family who are happy to be back in Minnesota; his head coach is thrilled to have him back.His final season in Minnesota before moving to Carolina was Kevin O’Connell’s first year as head coach of the Vikings in 2022. Even though they were only working together for one year, O’Connell says Thielen meant a lot to the team and the city.“And there’s so many things about him. It’s his energy every day. We felt it yesterday as soon as he arrived. It’s his love of football. It’s his love of his journey, what his journey specifically means to our organization,” O’Connell told Pro Football Talk on Friday.Thielen returns to the club with a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. He is third on the team’s all-time list for touchdown catches (55) and also third in receptions (534).