  • “She is the worst WAG by a mile” - NFL fans blast Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin for filming kids while driving while celebrating WR’s Vikings trade 

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 29, 2025 14:39 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Adam Thielen is a Minnesota Viking once again, and his family couldn’t be happier. Earlier this week the wide receiver was traded by the Carolina Panthers back to the Gopher State, where he played his first 10 NFL seasons.

In a video posted by his wife, Caitlin, in their car, her son was heard saying:

“When are we going to go?” at 0:44.
On X, people had a lot to say about Adam’s wife, Caitlin, posting that video while driving.

“She is the worst WAG by a mile, said one fan.
“Ima need her to buckle them kids up while she’s driving lol, another person noted.
“Put ur damn children in seat belts especially if your going to selfie video this Jesus lady,” said someone else.
None of her kids were wearing seatbelts in the video, and Caitlin, the wife and girlfriend (WAG) of Thielen, shot it while driving.

Given that she’s taking a video while driving it’s likely there was some AI involved so that Caitlin wasn’t driving distracted. While Minnesota seems like an upgrade from Carolina, given that the former made the playoffs last season, the weather in Minnesota often gets unbearably cold with long winters.

In his first stint with the Vikings, Thielen was selected to two Pro Bowls and was a Second-team All-Pro in 2017. He had two seasons with over 1,000 yards in Minnesota, his two best statistical years for receiving yards, in 2017 (1,276) and 2018 (1,373).

He’s played the last two seasons with the Panthers, catching 48 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. As part of the trade, Carolina sent Thielen, a conditional 2026 draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round choice to Minnesota in exchange for a fifth-rounder in 2026 and a fourth-round pick the following year.

Thielen means a lot to the Vikings

It isn’t just Thielen and his family who are happy to be back in Minnesota; his head coach is thrilled to have him back.

His final season in Minnesota before moving to Carolina was Kevin O’Connell’s first year as head coach of the Vikings in 2022. Even though they were only working together for one year, O’Connell says Thielen meant a lot to the team and the city.

“And there’s so many things about him. It’s his energy every day. We felt it yesterday as soon as he arrived. It’s his love of football. It’s his love of his journey, what his journey specifically means to our organization,” O’Connell told Pro Football Talk on Friday.

Thielen returns to the club with a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. He is third on the team’s all-time list for touchdown catches (55) and also third in receptions (534).

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

