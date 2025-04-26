"Shedeur Sanders is being blackballed" - NFL fans insinuate "racism" as Colorado QB falls out of Round 2

Shedeur Sanders' slide in the 2025 NFL Draft has officially turned into a full-blown controversy. NFL fans are calling it exactly what they think it is: racism. Despite racking up 4,134 passing yards and finishing eighth in Heisman voting, the Colorado QB remains undrafted heading into the third round.

The 23-year-old was once projected as a surefire first-rounder, but Sanders’ fall has stunned all. Fans shared their takes on this across all social media platforms.

"Pure racism. Shedeur Sanders is being blackballed/blacklisted. Pure and simple," wrote one fan on X.

Another wrote, "This is obvious racism."

One X user tweeted, "every chance they get the NFL shows how racist they really are."

Shedeur has drawn criticism for his attitude and lack of proper skills, but fans believe that he is being unnecessarily targeted.

"They Colin Kapernick’n him," said another.

"Politics bruh," one more fan commented.

"Targeting him just to make an example out of Sanders," tweeted another.

The Colorado signal-caller, who played under his outspoken father at Jackson State and Colorado, was once even considered a better prospect than Cam Ward, the Miami QB who went No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The NFL community can't ignore the noise, whether politics, personality, or something more profound. And with Round 3 now underway, all eyes are still on Deion Sanders' son.

Donald Trump urges NFL teams to draft Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur sliding out of the first round has everyone talking, including former U.S. President Donald Trump. After the Colorado QB went undrafted on Day 1, Trump shared a fiery endorsement on Truth Social, a Trump Media & Technology Group-owned social media platform.

Trump blasted the NFL owners, questioning if they were stupid. At the same time, he praised Deion Sanders as “a very good coach, streetwise and smart!”

Trump didn’t stop there. He called Shedeur’s bloodline “PHENOMENAL GENES” and declared the Buffaloes' star is all set for greatness. He urged teams to draft Shedeur “IMMEDIATELY” if they want to win.

The Trump-Sanders connection has never been deep, but that didn’t stop the President from weighing in on one of the biggest storylines of the 2025 NFL Draft.

