"Tyler Shough is not better than Shedeur Sanders" - Emmanuel Acho goes scorched earth on Saints drafting Louisville QB

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell out of the first round of this year's draft. Coach Prime's son was initially projected as a top-five prospect. However, only two quarterbacks were picked in round 1: Cam Ward (Titans at No. 1) and Jaxson Dart (Giants at No. 25).

Shedeur Sanders continues to play the waiting game on Day 2 of the draft. The New Orleans Saints were predicted to be an ideal landing spot for him, amidst concerns regarding Derek Carr's injury. However, the franchise shocked the NFL world by passing on Coach Prime's son to select Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick.

Ex-NFL star turned analyst Emmanuel Acho was stunned by Tyler Shough going ahead of Shedeur. He shared a video on social media expressing his disbelief about the situation. Acho then went on to argue why the Colorado quarterback is better than Shough.

"Tyler Shough drafted ahead of Shedeur Sanders? What the heck?" Acho said. "Let me start with this, Tyler Shough's 25. Quarterbacks drafted aged 25 and later do not have success in the National Football League.....I watched Tyler Shough's tape......Dude does have a great arm and dude is confident pre-snap. Becaues he's 25. He's seen every defense college can throw at you."

"Tyler Shough is not better than Shedeur Sanders, he's just not......Now the question is, why in the world is this happening?"

Tyler Shough began his collegiate journey in 2018 with the Oregon Ducks. He joined Texas Tech in 2021 after three seasons. The quarterback then spent his final collegiate campaign last year with the Louisville Cardinals.

NFL insider predicts Shedeur Sanders to go in round 3 to this AFC franchise

NFL insider Dan Burgler believes that Coach Prime's son could see himself falling out of the second round as well. According to him, the Pittsburgh Steelers make the most sense for the Colorado quarterback.

The Steelers are one of the teams that need to address their quarterback situation as a top priority. However, they decided to pass on one in the first round and selected defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick.

The Steelers do not have a second-round pick since they traded it to the Seahawks to acquire wide receiver DK Metcalf. Apart from Shedeur, there are other quarterback prospects to consider, including Texas' Quinn Ewers and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

If the Steelers pass on Coach Prime's son, then it is difficult to predict where he will land in the draft.

