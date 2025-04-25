Shedeur Sanders' brother reposts NFL draft expert's prediction after Giants swerve Buffs QB for Jaxson Dart

Deion Sanders Jr., brother of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, amplified ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper's analysis of the New York Giants' decision in the NFL draft. This came after they traded up and selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Shedeur in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Normally, when a player is drafted, the conversation is fixed on them, their skills, their achievements and such. However, Kiper was locked in on the decision not to draft Shedeur Sanders.

“Surprised he went ahead of Shedeur, not shocked, because (coach Brian) Daboll wants mobility,” Kiper began.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now, the concern for me, and the reason I am a Shedeur guy, is in the big spot, do you come up big? Three big spots he didn’t come up big, Shedeur consistently did despite being harassed. I like Jaxson Dart. I love Shedeur."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sanders, who was overwhelmingly expected to be selected by either the Giants, New Orleans Saints or Pittsburgh Steelers, was not called on Thursday, which Kiper found very surprising. According to ESPN's prediction model, there was a 96% chance Sanders would be selected by the 21st pick.

Some of Kiper's comments made the rounds online, with him stating:

"Shedeur Sanders will come back to haunt these organisations that are passing him up."

Ad

In support of his brother, Sanders Jr. reposted the tweet:

Shedeur Sanders' brother Deion Sanders Jr retweet

Multiple quarterback-needy teams, also including the Browns, passed on Sanders during Thursday's first-round broadcast, and he now enters Day 2 of the draft.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders is 'fueled' by the snub

Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders himself addressed his unexpected draft slide during his watch party:

Ad

"We all didn't expect this, of course," Sanders told the crowd gathered at his draft event. "I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel to the fire. We all know this shouldn't have happened. But we understand, we're on to bigger and better things."

NFL Network's broadcast commentator Joel Klatt called out the pre-draft process, saying:

Ad

"It represents everything I dislike about the NFL draft."

He criticized league executives as "trash" for leaking negative information about Sanders during the evaluation period.

While Sanders' reputation took a hit Thursday night, draft experts note that finding the right team fit is ultimately more important.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.