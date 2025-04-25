Shedeur Sanders' brother reposts NFL draft expert's prediction after Giants swerve Buffs QB for Jaxson Dart

Deion Sanders Jr., brother of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, amplified ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper's analysis of the New York Giants' decision in the NFL draft. This came after they traded up and selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Shedeur in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Normally, when a player is drafted, the conversation is fixed on them, their skills, their achievements and such. However, Kiper was locked in on the decision not to draft Shedeur Sanders.
“Surprised he went ahead of Shedeur, not shocked, because (coach Brian) Daboll wants mobility,” Kiper began.
"Now, the concern for me, and the reason I am a Shedeur guy, is in the big spot, do you come up big? Three big spots he didn’t come up big, Shedeur consistently did despite being harassed. I like Jaxson Dart. I love Shedeur."
Sanders, who was overwhelmingly expected to be selected by either the Giants, New Orleans Saints or Pittsburgh Steelers, was not called on Thursday, which Kiper found very surprising. According to ESPN's prediction model, there was a 96% chance Sanders would be selected by the 21st pick.
Some of Kiper's comments made the rounds online, with him stating:
"Shedeur Sanders will come back to haunt these organisations that are passing him up."
In support of his brother, Sanders Jr. reposted the tweet:
Multiple quarterback-needy teams, also including the Browns, passed on Sanders during Thursday's first-round broadcast, and he now enters Day 2 of the draft.
Shedeur Sanders is 'fueled' by the snub
Shedeur Sanders himself addressed his unexpected draft slide during his watch party:
"We all didn't expect this, of course," Sanders told the crowd gathered at his draft event. "I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel to the fire. We all know this shouldn't have happened. But we understand, we're on to bigger and better things."
NFL Network's broadcast commentator Joel Klatt called out the pre-draft process, saying:
"It represents everything I dislike about the NFL draft."
He criticized league executives as "trash" for leaking negative information about Sanders during the evaluation period.
While Sanders' reputation took a hit Thursday night, draft experts note that finding the right team fit is ultimately more important.
