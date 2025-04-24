Shedeur Sanders "declined" invitation to attend Draft to avoid getting "shamed" on national TV, says Skip Bayless

Shedeur Sanders will not be attending the 2025 Draft, which will commence on Thursday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. And at least one person has the likeliest reason why.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has proven himself the most polarizing prospect among the pool, and it is not a stretch to say that he would have hogged most of ESPN's coverage had he accepted the invitation. But for Skip Bayless, he probably saw what happened with Aaron Rodgers two decades ago and decided that he wanted no part in a repeat of that event.

The veteran sportscaster said on Wednesday's episode of his eponymous show (from 00:28 in the video below):

"I am still convinced that Shedur has declined that invitation... because he's just sick and tired of all the endless negativity. And he doesn't want to be stuck in the 'green room' getting shamed on national TV if he falls all the way through the first round as some are predicting he will."

Ex-NFL HC has contrasting prediction on Shedeur Sanders' landing spot amidst falling draft stock

Once upon a time, Shedeur Sanders and the New York Giants were seen as the perfect Draft fit: the very marketable son of a Hall of Famer becoming the quarterback of a historic franchise representing the world's largest media market. In the weeks since Super Bowl LIX ended, however, the narrative has gradually shifted towards him going to one of the smaller markets in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and even New Orleans.

But if Matt Rhule is asked, he is still clinging onto his belief that Big Blue will take in Deion Sanders' son with the third overall pick. Speaking to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the former head coach of the Carolina Panthers, whose Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Buffaloes 28-10 during the 2024 college season, said:

“I think he’s tough... He took 12 hits against us. There were 7 sacks. He’s accurate, smart. Sees coverages. Can run if he has to.”

But besides the on-field ability, he also believes Sanders has the right "demeanor" to "crush" New York's notoriously unforgiving media coverage (Rhule himself was an offensive assistant with the Giants in 2012):

“He’s the guy who can handle the spotlight in New York. He’s the only person raised from (childhood) to know to handle the spotlight. Who are some of the greatest-ever QBs in NY – Broadway Joe and Eli Manning. Shedeur was trained at the foot of his dad.”

The 2025 NFL Draft will last until April 26.

