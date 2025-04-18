Shedeur Sanders flexes his brand new achievement to 2,100,000 IG followers amid tanking draft stock

Shedeur Sanders has found his draft stock dipping as the 2025 NFL Draft nears. However, the Colorado quarterback has one thing to cheer about as he showcases his off-field achievements.

He shared his YouTube Silver Play Button with his 2.1 million Instagram followers, celebrating his channel "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" reaching 100,000 subscribers.

He launched the podcast eight months ago. The channel offers fans an inside look at his life as a student-athlete, featuring episodes with fellow quarterbacks and coaches.

Once projected as a top-two pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders' position has shifted due to concerns over his on-field performance and perceived demeanor. Analysts now predict he may be selected later in the first round, with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 showing interest. Nonetheless, Sanders' confidence remains unshaken.

NFL insiders on Shedeur Sanders' NFL future

Shedeur Sanders might be the biggest wild card in the 2025 NFL draft. Insiders have been weighing in on his NFL future for quite some time now, and with just six days left before teams go on the clock, the Buffs QB is being projected anywhere from the No. 3 pick to the back half of the first round. ESPN’s Adam Schefter gave the most telling hint yet:

“It certainly feels like his range ... is three to 21, and I don't like the chances of him going nine,” said Schefter on Thursday.

This is a massive swing for a player who could have gone No. 1 overall. Sanders, who’s drawn heat throughout the draft process, has dazzled in team meetings and private workouts. Still, analysts like Todd McShay are suggesting his last name inflated his draft stock:

“If his name was different, I don't think we'd have this much attention on him…”

“He’s a really good football player who does not have an elite physical trait,” McShay said on the "Ross Tucker Podcast" last week.

The New Orleans Saints were floated as a possible fit after Mel Kiper’s mock draft, but Schefter seemed to shut that door. One team to watch? The Pittsburgh Steelers. As to whether Sanders will fall that far remains to be seen.

