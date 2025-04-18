"They dislike Coach Prime" - Travis Hunter delivers his verdict on negative perception of Shedeur Sanders

Travis Hunter decided it was time to speak up for his teammate and friend, Shedeur Sanders. Not long ago, Sanders was seen as a top player in the upcoming NFL draft, right next to Hunter. But recently, experts have him sliding down draft boards.

However, Hunter doesn’t agree with that at all. In a Sports Illustrated interview, published on April 16, the two-way star said:

“It’s just hating. They dislike Coach Prime, so they’ll try to take shots at us."

Right now, Hunter is expected to be one of the first three players picked in the draft. He has impressed teams at the NFL Combine and Colorado’s pro day.

For Shedeur, the path looks less certain—not because of a lack of skill, but because of bias, Hunter thinks.

"A lot of people are going to make a mistake if they pass him up," he added.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders played on the same team for three years. They started together in 2022 at Jackson State and then moved to Colorado in 2023. At Colorado, they helped the team finish the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, which is the best since 2016.

During Saturday's spring game, the school will honor them by retiring their jersey numbers: No. 2 for Sanders and No. 12 for Hunter.

Travis Hunter's teammate Shedeur Sanders' draft projection

Shedeur Sanders' chances in the 2025 NFL Draft have been a hot topic. At first, many thought he would be a top-10 pick. However, most mock drafts now place Sanders in the middle or end of the first round.

Possible landing spots for Sanders are:

New Orleans Saints (No. 9 Pick)

Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 Pick)

New York Giants (No. 3 Pick)

Some NFL scouts and experts have called Shedeur Sanders brash and arrogant, especially after his interviews at the 2025 NFL Combine. One coach from a team with a top-seven pick said Sanders seemed too confident, which raised questions about how well he would fit in with other players on an NFL team.

Even former NFL star Michael Strahan gave Sanders advice. He said Sanders should show "some humility" as he enters the league because older players might test him if they think he has a big ego.

Sanders, however, isn’t bothered by the talk. When asked about being called arrogant, he simply said, "I don't care."

