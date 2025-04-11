Michael Strahan advises Shedeur Sanders to show "some humility" after claiming Colorado QB is "brash" and "arrogant"

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan believes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will need to temper his confidence with humility as he transitions to the professional level. The former Giants star acknowledged Sanders' self-assured demeanor while suggesting the top draft prospect might face pushback from NFL veterans.

Ad

The comments came during Friday's episode of the "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" podcast, where Strahan shared his thoughts on Shedeur's draft prospects.

"I think Deion's given him all the best advice he can get and that's why he's in a position that he's in," Strahan said. "I just think that once he comes into the league, he's going to understand. I know he's brash. He's cocky, arrogant, he has that. There are some people who will try to knock you off that pedestal no matter how great you are. So, I think he's gonna have to display at some point some humility."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Strahan's comments follow reports that an anonymous NFL quarterback coach labeled Sanders as "brash" and "arrogant" after his performance at the NFL Combine. This criticism prompted Colorado coach Deion Sanders to come to his son's defense and threaten to expose the source, according to Sports Illustrated.

Shedeur Sanders says some teams don't like his straightforward approach

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Michael Strahan pushed back against critics who dismissed Shedeur Sanders based solely on his family connections. He highlighted Coach Prime's positive influence on his Shedeur's development.

Ad

"But I hope he's great. People try to tear him down and say, well, know, he's Deion's son. And Deion was this way. I said, you know what, he's Deion's son, and you may look at Deion a certain way, but Deion truly is building better men. Football is one thing, but Deion's building better men," Strahan added.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders also addressed the criticism surrounding his confidence during Thursday's episode of "The Insiders" with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero:

"When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel," Sanders said from a Pittsburgh airport after meeting with the Steelers. "Some get offended, some like it, some don't. Make some people uncomfortable, some people invite that."

Ad

According to an ESPN report from Wednesday, opinions on Sanders' potential vary widely. Of six high-level evaluators surveyed, four said they wouldn't give Shedeur Sanders a first-round grade, while two viewed him as a mid-to-late first-round talent.

One AFC executive who considers Shedeur Sanders worthy of a first-round selection told ESPN:

"I'm fine with Shedeur's personality -- he's tough and works really hard."

Another executive expressed concerns, questioning whether Sanders is "going to be good enough" despite his decision-making abilities.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Shedeur Sanders continues to draw interest from several teams picking in the top 10. This includes the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and potentially the New Orleans Saints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles