Shedeur Sanders future plans teased by Browns OC Tommy Reese ahead of Week 8 game vs. Patriots

Shedeur Sanders got an intriguing update on what his near future would look like from Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Reese. Currently, Dillon Gabriel is starting under center following Joe Flacco's trade to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Sanders has stepped into the backup role.Reese's latest comments from today's press conference suggest the team is taking a patient approach with Deion Sanders' son."There will be opportunities moving forward," Reese said. "You want to put young quarterbacks in really positive situations where they can build confidence. Shedeur's been working hard and knows he needs to be ready at a moment's notice."The Browns' OC stressed that it's the coaching staff's job to evaluate, and Sanders is "seeing the coverage, trusting what he's seeing, and letting it go." He clearly hinted that the team plans to expand his workload gradually. Now, with Cleveland's offense still evolving under Gabriel, all eyes are on when Shedeur might finally get his shot.Browns insider makes huge claim about Shedeur SandersBrowns rookie QB might finally be inching closer to his NFL debut if the latest insider report holds. Tony Rizzo of 'The Tony Rizzo Show' claims multiple sources told him that Sanders is expected to start the Browns' final four games of the 2025 season."I was told by two different sources, one said Shedeur will start the last four games of the season, no matter what," Rizzo said.According to Rizzo, the plan changes only if Cleveland somehow wins every game through their Week 14 matchup against the Titans on December 7. Otherwise, Sanders would reportedly start against the Bears, Bills, Steelers, and Bengals.The rookie has been sitting behind fellow first-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who's 1-2 as a starter despite last week's 31-6 win over the Dolphins. Gabriel has completed 59.8% of his passes for 546 yards and three touchdowns, but owns a 30.4 QBR.Sanders threw for over 7,300 yards and 64 touchdowns during his two seasons at Colorado.