  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Shedeur Sanders future plans teased by Browns OC Tommy Reese ahead of Week 8 game vs. Patriots

Shedeur Sanders future plans teased by Browns OC Tommy Reese ahead of Week 8 game vs. Patriots

By Prasen
Modified Oct 23, 2025 22:12 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders future plans teased by Browns OC Tommy Reese - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders got an intriguing update on what his near future would look like from Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Reese. Currently, Dillon Gabriel is starting under center following Joe Flacco’s trade to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Sanders has stepped into the backup role.

Ad

Reese’s latest comments from today's press conference suggest the team is taking a patient approach with Deion Sanders' son.

“There will be opportunities moving forward,” Reese said. “You want to put young quarterbacks in really positive situations where they can build confidence. Shedeur’s been working hard and knows he needs to be ready at a moment’s notice.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Browns' OC stressed that it’s the coaching staff’s job to evaluate, and Sanders is “seeing the coverage, trusting what he’s seeing, and letting it go.” He clearly hinted that the team plans to expand his workload gradually. Now, with Cleveland’s offense still evolving under Gabriel, all eyes are on when Shedeur might finally get his shot.

Also read: "He doesn't like Shedeur Sanders": Skip Bayless spells doom for Kevin Stefanski, alleges Browns HC's bias against Deion Sanders' son

Ad

Browns insider makes huge claim about Shedeur Sanders

Browns rookie QB might finally be inching closer to his NFL debut if the latest insider report holds. Tony Rizzo of 'The Tony Rizzo Show' claims multiple sources told him that Sanders is expected to start the Browns’ final four games of the 2025 season.

“I was told by two different sources, one said Shedeur will start the last four games of the season, no matter what,” Rizzo said.
Ad
Ad

According to Rizzo, the plan changes only if Cleveland somehow wins every game through their Week 14 matchup against the Titans on December 7. Otherwise, Sanders would reportedly start against the Bears, Bills, Steelers, and Bengals.

The rookie has been sitting behind fellow first-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who’s 1-2 as a starter despite last week’s 31-6 win over the Dolphins. Gabriel has completed 59.8% of his passes for 546 yards and three touchdowns, but owns a 30.4 QBR.

Ad

Sanders threw for over 7,300 yards and 64 touchdowns during his two seasons at Colorado.

Also read: “How much does Shedeur Sanders pay you”: NFL fans grill Skip Bayless over bold take on Deion Sanders’ son

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications