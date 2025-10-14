  • home icon
  Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar reveals true feelings for Deion Sanders while shutting down Shilo Sanders' question regarding Browns QB1 spot

Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar reveals true feelings for Deion Sanders while shutting down Shilo Sanders' question regarding Browns QB1 spot

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 14, 2025 20:28 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar reveals true feelings for Deion Sanders while shutting down Shilo Sanders' question regarding Browns QB1 spot (Credit: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders' mom shot down her son's chances to start with the Cleveland Browns if it depended on her reuniting with a person from her past. The rookie quarterback was named the team's backup quarterback just last week, after Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals and Dillon Gabriel was confirmed as QB1.

Ever since Gabriel was promoted to starter, many have wondered when Sanders will get the chance to start for the AFC North franchise. He had a solid showing against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener. However, after a rocky outing against the LA Rams in the preseason finale, Sanders hasn't taken the field again.

A clip from Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders and their mom, Pilar's visit to Acrisure Stadium for the Week 6 divisional game shows the trio having a chat on what the woman would be willing to do to ensure her son starts for Cleveland.

“Alright, so how about this? Shilo asks. "What if Coach Stefanski said if you and dad (Deion Sanders) sit next to each other for a whole game, then Shedeur can start? Would you do it?”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pilar had a short but strong response, killing Shedeur Sanders' hopes to start.

"Honey, you're never getting in," she said while laughing.
Pilar Sanders was Deion's second wife and the mother to Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi. Their divorce was contentious and it ended with the former couple avoiding each other at Colorado games, which Pilar often attended.

It remains to be seen if Shedeur Sanders gets his shot soon, as Dillon Gabriel has started to receive criticism over his performances.

Shannon Sharpe warns Browns against potential Baker Mayfield-esque situation with Shedeur Sanders

Three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe questioned the Cleveland Browns over the few opportunities they have given Sanders. During Sunday's episode of his "Nightcap" show, Sanders reminded the organization of what happened with Baker Mayfield.

"Cleveland, if you can't develop a quarterback, why do you care if he (Sanders) goes somewhere else, if somebody puts the time into him and develops him?" Sharpe said. "Y'all didn't want Baker. You said you wanted a grown-up. Okay, he had to go through a lot of detours. But he eventually got to a place that let him be him."

Sharpe added that if Shedeur goes somewhere and they put in the work to develop him, the Browns will regret it.

