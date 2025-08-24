  • home icon
  Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar Sanders & sister Shelomi rock Browns QB-inspired outfit at preseason clash vs. Rams

Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar Sanders & sister Shelomi rock Browns QB-inspired outfit at preseason clash vs. Rams

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:20 GMT
Shedeur and family (credits: PIlar and Shelomi IG)
Shedeur and family (credits: PIlar and Shelomi IG)

Shedeur Sanders was supported by his family during the Cleveland Browns' preseason finale against the Rams. While the rookie quarterback geared up for the game, his mom, Pilar, and sister, Shelomi, made waves on social media with their custom-inspired outfit.

Pilar Sanders shared a video on social media with her daughter flaunting the outfit for the preseason gameday. Both of them wore a Cleveland Browns color-themed dress that contained Shedeur Sanders' jersey number, photo and signature. Both of them looked excited to cheer on the rookie quarterback as he fights for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Shelomi and her mom watched the preseason showdown between the Browns and the Rams live at Huntington Bank Field. She shared stories from the game on her Instagram. In one of the stories, she was cheering for her brother while he was running down the field.

Despite the excitement and expectations, Shedeur had an underwhelming outing with the Browns. After an impressive debut against the Panthers in the preseason opener, the quarterback's stats took a nosedive.

Being the third signal-caller brought onto the field, Shedeur could only complete 3 of the 6 passes he attempted for 14 yards. He ended the game with five sacks to his name before being substituted by coach Kevin Stefanski. This performance has raised questions about his chances of making the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Tyler Huntley all participated in the game. Both Flacco and Gabriel scored one touchdown each, while Huntley completed his one pass attempt for 7 yards. The Browns have already announced Flacco as their starting quarterback for 2025.

Shedeur Sanders' brother Bucky shares cryptic message after Browns' final preseason game

The rookie quarterback's half-brother, Deion Sanders Jr., was not thrilled with the way the Browns vs. Rams preseason finale played out.

Despite Kevin Stefanski's team winning 19-17, Bucky took to social media with a cryptic message after Shedeur Sanders saw limited playing time on the field with a different playcalling in place. He shared a quote from the Bible talking about karma.

"Let my enemies be destroyed by the very evil they have planned for me."

The Browns will kick off Week 1 with a game against the Bengals on Sept. 7. Will the team decide to keep Shedeur Sanders on the roster or move ahead in a different direction?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Neha
