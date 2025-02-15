Shedeur Sanders reveals which legendary NFL QB he's modeling his game on ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

While the Kansas City Chiefs are still licking their wounds from Super Bowl LIX and the Philadelphia Eagles fresh off their Super Bowl parade, it's time for the other 30 teams to turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. All eyes will be on the draft class that includes big names like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Miami's Cam Ward, Penn State's Abdul Carter and Colorado's Travis Hunter.

The Tennessee Titans will be on the clock in April with the No. 1 overall pick, and the consensus is that both Ward and Sanders will likely be off the board with the top 3-4 picks. Both QBs have made cases for themselves throughout the college football season, but it remains to be seen if the consensus shakes up a little after the NFL Combine at the end of the month.

Sanders, though, has been a pillar of confidence in the build-up to the draft. This month, he served another reminder of what his game could potentially look like in the NFL. This month, he was asked to name one QB he models his game on. The Colorado Buffaloes QB made an interesting choice, picking Atlanta Falcons legend Michael Vick.

“It’s greatness right there so I’m just watching. I just gotta watch and see what he does. I’m taking notes on the sideline,” Sanders said of Vick.

When asked what fans should expect out of him once he's drafted in the NFL, Sanders replied:

"Legendary season."

2025 NFL Draft: Potential landing spots for Shedeur Sanders

Per Sportskeeda's resident draft expert Tony Pauline, Cam Ward is being seen as the QB most likely to be picked first in April.

The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the order followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of the aforementioned teams, the Browns, Giants and the Raiders have varying needs at QB. The Browns are committed to Deshaun Watson, but it remains to be seen how long that remains the case. The Giants and the Raiders aren't committed to any QB, which means they will likely make a move for Sanders.

The Raiders are lower down the draft order at No. 6 but could still make a move up the board to land Sanders. In his latest mock draft, Pauline has Sanders landing with the New York Giants to kick off a new era for the franchise.

