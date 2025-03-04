There's been a lot of talk at the NFL Combine, which is essentially among the first steps to get a ballpark idea of where certain stars in this draft class will end up. When it comes to Shedeur Sanders, the talk has been leaning a bit on the negative side over the last few days.

Sanders decided against throwing at the NFL Combine, raising a few eyebrows in NFL circles especially with most insiders reporting that Miami's Cam Ward is now the top quarterback in this year's class.

A strong showing at the combine would have given teams food for thought but as things stand, there is a strong possibility that Sanders is still there for the taking after the Jacksonville Jaguars make their pick at No. 5 overall.

Sanders has been strongly linked with the Las Vegas Raiders, especially given the fact that Tom Brady has been somewhat of a mentor to him. At the Combine, Sanders was asked for his thoughts on the franchise, to which he replied:

“I’m trying to figure out are they gonna trade up? I know it can happen so I’m thinking what are they going to do?”

With the way things are going, the Raiders may not need to trade up to go after Sanders after all.

NFL insider explains why Shedeur Sanders' draft stock is on the slide

ESPN's pre-combine mock draft made fans stand up and take notice as Mel Kiper Jr. projected a major slide for Shedeur Sanders. Kiper had the Colorado star slipping past the Raiders and landing with the New York Jets at No. 7 overall to kick off the post-Aaron Rodgers era at 1 Jets Drive.

Sanders himself was borderline offended at the school of thought that he wouldn't go top three in April.

However, Sportskeeda insider Tony Pauline had a few nuggets to report from the combine delving into why Sanders' stock is dipping. Pauline reported that teams are lower on Sanders than they were earlier since he hasn't showcased all that much improvement in his game last season and made some poor choices.

However, Pauline also noted that his sources believe the lowest Sanders could fall is to No. 6 with the Raiders.

