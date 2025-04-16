Shedeur Sanders sets record straight on whether Shilo won 40-yard dash bet with Deion Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has addressed the high-stakes wager between his brother Shilo and their father, Deion Sanders. The bet centered around Shilo's performance in the 40-yard dash at Colorado's pro day.
Shedeur and Shilo are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
On Tuesday's episode of the "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" show hosted by Darius Sanders, Shedeur was asked about the outcome of the much-discussed bet. He said,
"I don't think he won the bet. I don't think he won the bet with dad, but we were proud of Shilo for what he went out there and did." (5:52)
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
According to reports, Shilo needed to clock a 4.29-second 40-yard dash to win a new car from his father. Coach Prime confirmed the terms of the bet, saying, "I told him if he runs 4.29, I'd buy him a car."
Shilo ran a 4.59 on his first attempt and improved to 4.52 on his second try.
Coach Prime expresses excitement for Shilo & Shedeur Sanders
In an interview with TODAY.com on Friday, Deion Sanders expressed his excitement about his sons' future in the NFL.
"If you put 'Sanders' on the back of your jersey and that's your last name, that's coming. You best believe it's coming, but we get more claps than slaps. Only problem is the slaps sound louder than the claps oftentimes," he said.
As the NFL draft approaches, Sanders has expressed hopes for his sons' futures:
"First and foremost, I wish they could go together. That would be great. Secondly, I want them to go to a city that understands who they are and what they bring to the table," he said.
The Sanders brothers now await their NFL destinations, with their father transitioning to coaching Colorado without his sons for the first time since they began their football careers.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles