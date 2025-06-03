Shedeur Sanders shares 3-word message returning to key reps at Browns OTAs as QB battle heats up

Shedeur Sanders is fighting for a spot on the Cleveland Browns roster. The quarterback was a projected top-three pick for this year's NFL draft. However, in the end, Coach Prime's son slipped to the fifth round, where the Browns picked him up with the 144th pick.

Ad

The Browns have four active quarterbacks on the roster: rookies Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. There were concerns about Shedeur's OTAs after he missed out on key reps with the team.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski clarified the situation, stating that him missing the 11-on-11 is not a big deal as Shedeur participated in other practices. After returning to participate in the team's key reps at the OTAs, Shedeur Sanders shared a three-word message on social media.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Thank you GOD," Shedeur wrote in a tweet on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before the draft, Shedeur spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career with the Buffs under Coach Prime. He helped the team emerge from the slumps and led them to a 9-4 campaign last season. The quarterback was also honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his contribution in 2024.

On Saturday, the Colorado head coach made an appearance on the "Say What Needs to be Said" podcast. During his interaction with ex-NFL star Asante Samuel, Coach Prime opened up about Shedeur's draft slide and how it affected him emotionally.

Ad

Despite the setback, Shedeur was grateful for the opportunity provided by the Browns. And so far, he has been impressive with his offseason training and OTAs.

Colin Cowherd gives verdict on Shedeur Sanders' future with the Browns

On May 31st, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on the Browns quarterback race. He gave his nod of approval to Shedeur while highlighting his impressive OTA performance.

Ad

Cowherd also stated that Coach Prime's son has been the "most efficient" out of the four active quarterbacks at training.

"It appears in the four quarterback derby, despite the fact that Shedeur Sanders had the fewest attempts, he was the most efficient and most productive with the fewest reps...I've seen enough. I'm calling it a wrap," Cowherd said.

Ad

"Shedeur should be starting. We are calling him as the projected winner in a race that is not as close as fake news projected.....I'm calling it for Shedeur."

Expand Tweet

Shedeur still has a long way to go if he wants to prove himself worthy of shouldering this responsibility as a rookie. If not, the team might go in a different direction, raising more questions about his future with the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.