Shedeur Sanders shares 3-word message returning to key reps at Browns OTAs as QB battle heats up

Shedeur Sanders is fighting for a spot on the Cleveland Browns roster. The quarterback was a projected top-three pick for this year's NFL draft. However, in the end, Coach Prime's son slipped to the fifth round, where the Browns picked him up with the 144th pick.
The Browns have four active quarterbacks on the roster: rookies Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. There were concerns about Shedeur's OTAs after he missed out on key reps with the team.
However, head coach Kevin Stefanski clarified the situation, stating that him missing the 11-on-11 is not a big deal as Shedeur participated in other practices. After returning to participate in the team's key reps at the OTAs, Shedeur Sanders shared a three-word message on social media.
"Thank you GOD," Shedeur wrote in a tweet on X.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Before the draft, Shedeur spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career with the Buffs under Coach Prime. He helped the team emerge from the slumps and led them to a 9-4 campaign last season. The quarterback was also honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his contribution in 2024.
On Saturday, the Colorado head coach made an appearance on the "Say What Needs to be Said" podcast. During his interaction with ex-NFL star Asante Samuel, Coach Prime opened up about Shedeur's draft slide and how it affected him emotionally.
Despite the setback, Shedeur was grateful for the opportunity provided by the Browns. And so far, he has been impressive with his offseason training and OTAs.
Colin Cowherd gives verdict on Shedeur Sanders' future with the Browns
On May 31st, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on the Browns quarterback race. He gave his nod of approval to Shedeur while highlighting his impressive OTA performance.
Cowherd also stated that Coach Prime's son has been the "most efficient" out of the four active quarterbacks at training.
"It appears in the four quarterback derby, despite the fact that Shedeur Sanders had the fewest attempts, he was the most efficient and most productive with the fewest reps...I've seen enough. I'm calling it a wrap," Cowherd said.
"Shedeur should be starting. We are calling him as the projected winner in a race that is not as close as fake news projected.....I'm calling it for Shedeur."
Shedeur still has a long way to go if he wants to prove himself worthy of shouldering this responsibility as a rookie. If not, the team might go in a different direction, raising more questions about his future with the franchise.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.