Shedeur Sanders sidesteps question on potentially playing for Cowboys amid Colorado star's tanking draft stock

Shedeur Sanders may not have participated in drills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, however, he will be throwing at his Pro Day and is still expected to be a first-round draft pick. The question of whether he will be the first overall selection remains to be seen.

Sanders appeared on the "NFL on CBS" TikTok account and was asked to play an emoji game where he had to react to NFL team logos. When it came to the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, the quarterback gave the "eyes emoji" showing he was interested in what they would do.

When the Dallas Cowboys logo appeared, Sanders laughed and started to walk away. It was then that he said that he really didn't want to get involved with answering that question, sidestepping from creating any kind of headline about his dad's former team.

"I know what I could do right now but, I ain't even gonna' be on that," Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders acted interested in possibly being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders even though he believes he will be off the draft board by then.

NFL Draft analyst says Shedeur Sanders is a 'wild card' draft pick

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic shared his latest 2025 mock draft. Brugler had the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 21st draft selection.

Bruglar said Shedeur Sanders is a 'wild card' and that he will either be an early draft pick in the first round or possibly fall out of the first round altogether.

"Sanders is going to be a wild card in this draft," Brugler said. "He could go in the top six or fall out of the first round entirely—and neither outcome would be a shock. He is not a first-round quarterback for a lot of NFL teams, which isn’t a major surprise (and matches my evaluation). But all it takes is one front office to roll the dice on his skill set."

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be drafted higher than Sanders. Although neither quarterback participated at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, they are expected to participate in their respective Pro Days.

