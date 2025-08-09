Shedeur Sanders stats tonight: How did Coach Prime's son fare in Browns vs. Panthers preseason game?

Shedeur Sanders didn’t just make his NFL preseason debut Friday night; he owned the spotlight. The Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback, and son of Coach Prime, got the starting nod against the Carolina Panthers with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel sidelined.

Ad

All eyes were on the hyped fifth-round pick, and Sanders delivered a performance that turned heads. By halftime, the 23-year-old had already tossed two touchdown passes, both to wideout Kaden Davis, giving Cleveland a 14-7 lead. He looked poised in the pocket, showing off timing, touch, and confidence far beyond his rookie status.

Stat-wise, Sanders finished 14-of-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns with a 106.8 passer rating. He also showed some mobility, adding four carries for 19 yards to keep drives alive.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusi Shedeur Sanders' night is done. He goes 14 of 23 for 138 and 2 TDs (106.8 passer rating), as well as 19 rushing yards, in his NFL debut. Tyler Huntley is in.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Preseason or not, this was the performance that Cleveland fans hoped for from the 144th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Also read: Deion Sanders drops 3-word reaction as Shedeur Sanders scores first TD of Browns career

Deion Sanders and LeBron James hype Shedeur Sanders preseason debut vs. Panthers

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL debut came with extra star power and plenty of social media fire. His father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, hyped the rookie quarterback.

Ad

After a slow opening drive, Sanders responded to a Panthers touchdown by leading Kevin Stefanski's men with a 7-yard dart to Kaden Davis. That’s when the hype train really started rolling. Coach Prime jumped on X to fire off a three-word celebration for his son:

“Yes Lawd! Yes!”

COACH PRIME @DeionSanders Yes Lawd! Yes! @ShedeurSanders

Ad

Meanwhile, NBA legend LeBron James praised the rookie’s poise, tweeting,

“That young 👑 looking good out there! … Keep going UP!!!”

LeBron James @KingJames That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡

Ad

James also clapped back at critics who downplayed the performance because it was preseason.

“If he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames.”

LeBron James @KingJames And I don’t wanna hear that “It’s only preseason” bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Also read: Shedeur Sanders effect in full flow after 3950% increase in ticket prices for Browns vs. Panthers preseason game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.