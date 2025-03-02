Shedeur Sanders tears into Will Howard haters after OSU QB faces criticism for his NFL combine performance

Shedeur Sanders did not mince words as he fired back at people questioning Will Howard's ability after the latter's NFL Combine performance. The Ohio State quarterback has come in for criticism from some quarters after failing to connect with receivers during their drills. It was vocal on the internet, with fans wondering how the player would be able to perform in the professional game if he could not make his throws now without an opposition getting in his face.

However, Will Howard found support from fellow quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is also among the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado player defended his Ohio State counterpart by saying that throwing to unfamiliar receivers is never easy because they run their routes differently. Reminding everyone that they are slating someone who has won the National Championship, he wrote on X/Twitter,

"I don’t understand y’all hating on (Will Howard) he just won a natty. It’s hard to throw to WR’s that you don’t know, everyone run routes different !"

Shedeur Sanders not the only person rooting for Will Howard

Shedeur Sanders was not the only person backing Will Howard. The Ohio State quarterback's girlfriend Skyler Skoglund was backing him to do well and wrote a supporting message on her Instagram story.

Will Howard himself was balanced in responding to his NFL Combine performance saying that he feels he could have done some things better but was happy with his footwork. He also said that he is looking forward to his Pro Day, when he will be able to throw to receivers who know his game. He noted,

“I felt decent. I'm my own biggest critic, so I feel like there were some things I could clean up. But overall, I think I showed that I can spin the ball with the best. And I felt good about it. And I think my footwork was pretty solid. And I’m excited for my pro day to show that I can spin it a little more.”

He also backed himself to go to any program and do well, saying that he is a pro-style quarterback who understands the game better than a lot of people.

“Honestly, I think my game translates really well. I think I'm a pro-style quarterback. I can make every throw. I feel like I'm a pretty cerebral guy. I understand the game better than a lot of people. And I'm competitive as hell. And I think I'm a good leader."

Howard is still expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in this draft despite his struggles at the NFL Combine.

