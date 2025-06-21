Shedeur Sanders' traffic violation sparks dating rumors with Jasmine Hammond who ID'd herself as Browns QB's girlfriend: Report

Shedeur Sanders found himself in trouble before taking the field in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns drafted Coach Prime's son with the 144th pick in this year's draft. Shedeur is currently in a four-way contest to secure a spot in the roster alongside the other rookie, Dillon Gabriel, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Earlier this week, Sanders was thrust into the spotlight after being pulled over for speeding. The quarterback was clocked driving at 101 MPH on Interstate 71, which is 40 MPH over the legal speed limit. This situation led to rumors about Shedeur's alleged romantic relationship.

According to an article by BroBible, Shedeur Sanders was pulled over along with a second car traveling alongside his. The second car's driver reportedly identified herself as Jasmine Hammond and stated she was Shedeur's girlfriend.

Coach Prime's son has kept his romantic life private. In 2023, the quarterback was allegedly dating actress Storm Reid. However, that reportedly didn't last long.

This was the ex-Colorado quarterback's second speeding ticket in June. On Friday, former 3x Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth advised the rookie to discipline himself and take care of his off-field image.

"Being a late-round draft choice, nothing is guaranteed for you," Schlereth said on the Breakfast Ball. "So this is, to me, a failure of the intelligence test. At some point, you got to understand the situation."

"You can write legendary all over the place in your pre-draft deal, but it doesn't make you legendary just because you've nicknamed yourself... "I'm not one of those guys that's just going to pounce on the, 'Oh, look, he screwed up.' I want the kid. I know the kid. I know the father really well. I want the kid to have great success. This is one of those situations though, that just lend credence to all the turmoil."

Shannon Sharpe issues warning to Shedeur Sanders after speeding violations

On the 'Nightcap' show, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe issued a warning to the Browns' rookie after his trouble with the police for speeding violations.

Sharpe reminded Shedeur Sanders of his identity as Coach Prime's son and how it is a big enough reason to draw a lot of attention.

"This has much been discussed, whether it's fair to criticize Shedeur Sanders for speeding, when no other rookie traffic citations are being published... So man, something about speeding and young people, you got a heavy lead foot, but you gotta realize you're Shedeur Sanders. You know what comes with that last name, you know who your father is."

"So the things that you do will probably get criticized and scrutinized a little bit more than another 20-something-year old would and his last name isn't Sanders. His father isn't Coach Prime."

Shedeur has not yet confirmed his spot on the Browns roster. These off-field problems could become a hindrance to establishing himself as a strong quarterback candidate in the league.

