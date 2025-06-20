  • home icon
"Comparing LeBron James and Shedeur Sanders is diabolical": Fans erupt as Browns rookie's 101mph speeding ticket drama mirrors Lakers star's incident

By Sameer Khan
Published Jun 20, 2025 14:11 GMT
Social media was abuzz after fans drew a fact-based comparison between NBA great LeBron James and Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback had a run-in with the law on Tuesday morning after he was pulled over for driving at a speed of 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on a highway.

Soon after news of the incident broke, fans noted that 18 years ago, when James was the same age as Sanders, he was also cited for going 101 mph.

“Comparing LeBron and Shedeur is diabolical,” one fan said.

One made fun of Sanders’ slide in the NFL draft, saying:

Another commented:

Fans also joked that Sanders’ next step should be to take his talents to the Miami Heat.

One said:

Another fan said:

Said another:

At 23, LeBron James was already one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 29.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He was leading the Cleveland Cavaliers in what was his fifth season in the league. As for his 2007 speeding ticket, James admitted to driving 101 mph in a 65-mph zone in Medina, Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Sanders still has a long way to go before he is celebrated in Cleveland. First step for the Browns' rookie will be to show that he deserved to be drafted in the first round and not the fifth, where he was eventually picked.

As per Fox News, Sanders failed to appear at the June 13 arraignment for his speeding ticket. Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste has said the tickets are being taken care of.

LeBron James has a big decision to make ahead of the 2025-26 season

LeBron James ended the 2024-25 season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, at the age of 40. This marked the first time since his rookie year that James averaged less than 25.0 points per game.

With his skills on the decline and time catching up, James has a big decision to make. The Lakers legend has a player option for the 2025-26 season that he has yet to exercise. The possibilities with his contract are endless. If he opts in, the Lakers will pay him $52,627,153 next season, making it difficult to navigate free agency.

But if James opts out, the team can pursue important role players to build around Luka Doncic. He is expected to make a decision within the coming days.

