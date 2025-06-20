"Comparing LeBron James and Shedeur Sanders is diabolical": Fans erupt as Browns rookie's 101mph speeding ticket drama mirrors Lakers star's incident

Social media was abuzz after fans drew a fact-based comparison between NBA great LeBron James and Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback had a run-in with the law on Tuesday morning after he was pulled over for driving at a speed of 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on a highway.

Soon after news of the incident broke, fans noted that 18 years ago, when James was the same age as Sanders, he was also cited for going 101 mph.

“Comparing LeBron and Shedeur is diabolical,” one fan said.

Perry Hanker @HankerPerry LINK Comparing LeBron and Shadure is diabolical

One made fun of Sanders’ slide in the NFL draft, saying:

Qtip @x_Qtip LINK That's nothing, a couple months ago he went 144 when he was supposed to go 25

Another commented:

King 🇺🇸🇦🇹 @KingPhilip30 LINK Damn, if I got cited for going 101 by law enforcement when I was 23 I might’ve been something. Real missed opportunity on my part.

Fans also joked that Sanders’ next step should be to take his talents to the Miami Heat.

One said:

Mike Friedel @MikeFriedel LINK Is he going to have to take his talents to South Beach then return before he wins a championship too?

Another fan said:

Scottergate @Scottergate LINK Are you claiming that Shedeur is already as good in his sport as LeBron is at his?

Said another:

Art Rooney’s Prisoner @BurghCommenter LINK And both will have had to leave the city of Cleveland to win anything. So weird!

At 23, LeBron James was already one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 29.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He was leading the Cleveland Cavaliers in what was his fifth season in the league. As for his 2007 speeding ticket, James admitted to driving 101 mph in a 65-mph zone in Medina, Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Sanders still has a long way to go before he is celebrated in Cleveland. First step for the Browns' rookie will be to show that he deserved to be drafted in the first round and not the fifth, where he was eventually picked.

As per Fox News, Sanders failed to appear at the June 13 arraignment for his speeding ticket. Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste has said the tickets are being taken care of.

LeBron James has a big decision to make ahead of the 2025-26 season

LeBron James ended the 2024-25 season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, at the age of 40. This marked the first time since his rookie year that James averaged less than 25.0 points per game.

With his skills on the decline and time catching up, James has a big decision to make. The Lakers legend has a player option for the 2025-26 season that he has yet to exercise. The possibilities with his contract are endless. If he opts in, the Lakers will pay him $52,627,153 next season, making it difficult to navigate free agency.

But if James opts out, the team can pursue important role players to build around Luka Doncic. He is expected to make a decision within the coming days.

