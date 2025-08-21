Shilo Sanders' $11,000,000 bankruptcy case takes center stage amid uncertain Bucs future as creditor eyes repayment: Report

With his roster spot potentially in jeopardy this offseason in Tampa Bay, Bucaneers safety Shilo Sanders needs to focus on football. And while he has been working hard consistently throughout training camp and the preseason, there is still a very real chance that Shilo does not make the Buccaneers opening day 53 man squad for the 2025 NFL season.

However, Shilo is also involved in some off-the-football-field drama that has become a major story in recent days. As reported by Brent Schrotenboer of the 'USA Today', Sanders is in the midst of a bankruptcy case with John Darjean.

According to Schrotenboer, the case is important and could impact the financial state of both Shilo Sanders and John Darjean moving forward. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"If Shilo Sanders succeeds in court, he can start over financially, free from that debt and with minimal damage to his bank account."

"But if Darjean succeeds in court instead, Sanders will not be discharged of his debt to him. Darjean then could pursue debt collection against him after the case is over, including by having his wages garnished with the Buccaneers, according to experts contacted by USA TODAY Sports." Schrotenboer wrote in an article on August 21.

Shilo Sanders' uncertain NFL and financial future

Sanders had an impressive college football career, showcasing his strong antipication, footwork, speed and agility, and high football IQ. However, it appears as though he may be struggling with the NFL style of game so far in training camp and preseason.

Should he make the Buccaneers 53 man roster, Sanders will likely not feature in a prominent role in Tampa Bay in 2025, likely being in more of a depth role. However, should he be released and not make the 53 man roster, Sanders could look to join another NFL franchise in an attempt to play meaningful football this year.

On the legal side of things, it is too early to know what the result and verdict will be in his ongoing bankruptcy case. Only time will tell what happens on the football and legal side of things for Shilo. However, it is evident that both stories will likely remain in the news and something to watch in the coming weeks and months.

