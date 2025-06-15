“It reminds me of USC’s stadium” - Shilo Sanders in awe of Bucs’ Raymond James stadium

Shilo Sanders went uncalled in the 2025 NFL draft, even as most of the media attention focused on his younger brother Shedeur's surprising slide to the fifth round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him as a UDFA. He shared a preview of what he will experience as a pro.

On Friday, the safety posted a YouTube video of himself visiting Raymond James Stadium. His experience begins with him hearing the "cannons" that are fired whenever the hosts score a touchdown.

He praises it and said it reminded him of Williams-Brice Stadium, the home field of South Carolina, where he began his collegiate career (00:44):

"This stadium is nice — it reminds me of South Carolina's stadium... it's cool though, man... it's our first time in here, we've seen the locker rooms already. It's really cool out here, man."

At around 1:26, he also points towards Hall of Famer Warren Sapp's jersey number and name emblazoned on the edge of the stands. The former defensive tackle is an assistant for Shedeur's father Deion at Colorado:

Shilo Sanders drawing praise from Buccaneers teammates, coaches

Shilo Sanders has been perceived assomeone who gets in his own way, from poor on-field performances to off-field legal issues. But throughout the Buccaneers' OTAs, he drew praise from his teammates.

Fellow safety Antoine Winfield had this to say about him and his work ethic:

"He really wants to learn and just wants to improve his game, and that’s something you admire for somebody who’s coming in, wants to learn and actually play the game… I’m sure he understands. I’m sure he grew up with it. He’s a great kid."

Coach Todd Bowles believed that Sanders showed "more than effort" during OTAs, continuing on from this praise that he had given during rookie minicamp:

"I think he’s a good football player. He’s a heck of a tackler, and he knows the game very well. He can see the game very well... I’m excited to get him in here and see how he moves. I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well."

The Buccaneers begin summer camp on July 24. They kick off the preseason against the Tennessee Titans on August 9.

