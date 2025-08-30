  • home icon
  Shilo Sanders gets more bad news as NFL fines Coach Prime's son $4,669 for punching Bills TE

Shilo Sanders gets more bad news as NFL fines Coach Prime's son $4,669 for punching Bills TE

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 30, 2025 20:37 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
Shilo Sanders gets more bad news as NFL fines Coach Prime's son $4,669 for punching Bills TE

Nearly a week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut him, Shilo Sanders received more bad news. The free agent safety couldn't make the 53-man roster after being released following a physical altercation with Buffalo Bills' tight end Zach Davidson.

The play that got him out of the Bucs led the league to slap him with a fine. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that Sanders was fined $4,669 for unnecessary roughness after punching Davidson in the first half of his team's preseason finale.

As Davidson continued to go after Shilo Sanders once the play had finished, the safety threw a punch at his opponent right in front of two referees, who threw their flag and ejected the former Colorado Buffaloes safety.

Sanders had signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in April. He had a strong start to the preseason, but he failed to make plays and put pressure on opponents in the next three matchups, finishing with four solo tackles.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles was critical of his behavior against Davidson, calling him out for doing something that is strictly forbidden in the league.

"You can't throw punches in this league. I mean, that's inexcusable," Bowles said after the game. "They're gonna get you every time. Gotta grow from that."

Shilo Sanders hinted at what might be next for him after his first attempt at becoming an NFL player wasn't successful, which some thought could be the end of his journey as a football player.

Deion Sanders speaks on Shilo Sanders' cut from Buccaneers

Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on Shilo Sanders' short-lived tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two-time Super Bowl champion shared his admiration for the safety despite how things ended between him and the Bucs.

"Oh, most definitely [I've talked to him]," Sanders said, per ESPN. "He's my son, I'm proud of my kids, all of them. And I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports. That's part of fathering, that's part of parenting, that's part of having a relationship.
"So he is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's going to do next."

While Shilo is out of the league, Shedeur Sanders lost his QB battle to Dillon Gabriel in Cleveland.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
