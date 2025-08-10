Shilo Sanders mom Pilar beams in pride over his impressive debut as Coach Prime's son battles for roster spot with Buccaneers

After seeing his brother, Shedeur Sanders, steal the show with the Browns on Friday, Shilo Sanders followed it up with a big win in his NFL debut. The safety helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Tennessee Titans in their preseason opener 29-7. Shilo also got a special message from his mother, Pilar Sanders, after the matchup.Shilo made an impact, forcing the Titans quarterback Brandon Allen to make an incomplete throw before hitting and taking him to the ground.After the game, Shilo was interviewed in the locker room, where he reflected on his first NFL outing. He said that it felt like a dream come true.&quot;Tonight, first day in NFL,&quot; Shilo said. &quot;First game, you know, it was great. Just to experience it actually being out here playing my dream, you know. This is a dream come true.&quot;A reporter asked him about leaving the field last after the warmups, and what he was thinking about then.&quot;Just to hurry up and just get used to being on the field, cause I don't want to be like nervous or anything, even though I'm prepared,&quot; Shilo said. &quot;Everybody can act hard all you want, but it's like, 'Damn! I'm in an NFL game. I'm in a Buccaneers jersey on the Buccaneers' field. We got all the fans out here.'&quot;So it's like I want to do everything right to help this team win. But when you get out there then starts hitting you like it's just football so just play how you play it, everything will come together.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShilon uploaded the interview on his Instagram page. In the comments section, Pilar dropped a message for him.&quot;AUTHENTICALLY YOU SON ❤️❤️❤️❤️I LOVE IT AND YOU! It's. What You Do!&quot; Pilar wrote.A screenshot of Pilsr's comment (image credit: instagram/shilosanders)Shilo continues to fight for a roster spot as the Buccaneers have a crowded safety room. They have Antonie Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith and backups, Keavon Merriweather, JJ Roberts, Rashad Wisdom and Christian Izien.Shilo Sanders has a special gift for his mother after his NFL debutFollowing a successful preseason debut, Shilo Sanders revealed that he wanted to gift his Buccaneers jersey to his father, Deion Sanders. However, he jokingly said that Coach Prime denied it. The safety added that he will instead give the jersey to his mother, Pilar Sanders.&quot;He doesn't want it,&quot; Shilo said. &quot;Because you know he's a Hall of Famer, he expects like 30 times more. I'm gonna give it to my mom though. No, he don't want it. I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want it.It'll be interesting to see if Shilo will play a game in the upcoming NFL season.