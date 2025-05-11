Shilo Sanders reveals why he signed with Buccaneers as UDFA after going undrafted as Coach Prime's son

Shilo Sanders attributed the supportive atmosphere and team culture when signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sanders went unselected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Shilo is the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Shilo played for South Carolina before wearing the same uniform as his father and little brother Shedeur at Jackson State and afterwards at Colorado. While his brother, Shedeur, was a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, Shilo came into the NFL through the undrafted free agent.

In an interview with BucsGameday on Saturday, Shilo Sanders explained why he selected Tampa Bay after going undrafted.

"Look at where we at," Sanders said. "You know what I'm saying? Like, just look at the whole coaching staff is like it's real supportive coaching staff. Everybody wants to see everybody do good. Even the guys on the team just been talking to everybody. Everybody's cool. We all want to see each other win and and it's just a great environment, you know, to thrive in." (1:57)

The Buccaneers inked Shilo Sanders to a one-year contract for $840,000, typical for undrafted rookies. The safety sported jersey number 28 at Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp on Friday, different from the number 21 he wore at Colorado. This is the same number his father made popular during his 14-year NFL career.

The Buccaneers provide Shilo Sanders with an excellent environment to make a name for himself

Shilo Sanders was thrilled to receive the offer from Tampa Bay.

"I'm just so grateful for the opportunity of them giving me this chance when nobody else would at that time," Shilo Sanders said at Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp on Saturday.

The safety has already begun to make his presence known, with Bucs coach Todd Bowles commenting on his smarts and loud voice on the field after one day of practice.

Bowles's playing career, which overlapped with Deion Sanders, was that of a former NFL safety, who said:

"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud. You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1."

During his 54-game (36-start) collegiate career, Sanders recorded 229 tackles and six interceptions. His ability to force turnovers is a standout – he forced four fumbles at Colorado in 2023 and also returned an interception 80 yards. At Jackson State, he intercepted five passes over 20 games.

This playmaking skill complements Bowles' defensive philosophy, as the coach has stressed acquiring "ballhawks" who can strip the ball from opponents. Shilo Sanders speaks directly to this strength:

"It's just an 'it' thing: Either you've got it or you don't. Throughout my whole career, I've always been a guy that gets the ball out, in any way, shape or form — forced fumbles, picks."

Tampa Bay's safety depth chart gives Shilo Sanders a legitimate opportunity to win a roster job. After Pro Bowl starter Antoine Winfield Jr. (son of a former NFL defensive back) and probable starter Tykee Smith, the competition is comprised mostly of other undrafted free agents with minimal experience.

