"Should be higher" "This man is not that good": NFL fans split over CeeDee Lamb's rank in NFL top 100

The NFL rolled out its annual Top 100 list for 2025. Many top players have already found a spot on the list, including CeeDee Lamb. The Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver was ranked No. 35 on the NFL Top 100 list.Lamb's induction has divided the NFL fans. Some believe that he deserves a higher spot, while others argue that he is already ranked too highly. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;Should be higher,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Only 35? He’s like the 3rd best WR in the league,&quot; stated another fan.&quot;He deserved to be a few spots higher,&quot; tweeted another fan.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;This man is not that good I do not get the hype. 1200 and not even 8 or 10 tds and he’s top 40,50 at that,&quot; stated this fan.&quot;He shouldn’t even be top 50,&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;Is he even a good player?&quot; asked this fan.Last season, CeeDee Lamb started all 15 games, recording 101 catches for a total of 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. The WR was named as a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in his career.Cowboys WR CeeDee Lambs give his honest opinion about Micah Parsons' contract situationThe biggest headline of this offseason for the Cowboys has been Micah Parsons' contract situation. Both parties have failed to negotiate and agree upon terms. The linebacker has even requested a trade from Jerry Jones' team.While talking to the media before the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, CeeDee Lamb gave his honest thoughts on Parsons' dispute with the team. Lamb believes the LB will stay in Dallas. However, he did state that he was a little disappointed in the process:&quot;I feel like he’s (Parsons) gonna be here,” Lamb told reporters on Friday. &quot;Reaction was crazy. A little disappointed (in the process). But it is what it is. You gotta do what you gotta do, and he’s gotta do what’s best for him and his family.&quot;It'll be interesting to see if Parsons gets a new contract or part ways with the Cowboys before the 2025 NFL season kicks off.