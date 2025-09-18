Should I drop Brandon Aiyuk in Week 3? Fantasy projection for 49ers WR

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to get wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk back on the field sooner rather than later.

Ad

Aiyuk suffered a season-ending injury in the team's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs when he tore his ACL and MCL. As a result of his injury, he was placed on the PUP list to begin the season, as he was/is still recovering from the injury.

Before the season-ending injury, Aiyuk recorded 25 catches for 374 yards. While he didn't score a touchdown, he did average 15.0 yards per catch. Before the injury and start of the 2024 season, Aiyuk inked a four-year $120 million contract extension after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should I drop Brandon Aiyuk for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

If you have Brandon Aiyuk on your fantasy team, that likely means you drafted him in the very late rounds or picked him up off waivers.

Ad

Fantasy owners understand that they wouldn't be able to use Aiyuk in fantasy for the first four games at the very least. With that being said, if he is on a roster, it is likely a saved roster spot for his return.

As long as he doesn't experience a major setback, there is no reason to get rid of him in fantasy, just make sure he isn't in your starting lineup.

Ad

Brandon Aiyuk fantasy outlook for the rest of 2025 season

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

The earliest that Brandon Aiyuk can return is Week 5, which is against the Los Angeles Rams. However, with that game falling on a short week of preparation, it's unlikely that Aiyuk suits up that week.

Ad

Head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested in mid-August that a reasonable return date for Aiyuk would be Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During Wednesday's practice, Shanahan said that Aiyuk has continued to progress.

Aiyuk was spotted doing some running during the team's Wednesday practice, showing a sign of his progression.

While it is expected that Aiyuk is only set to miss around 5-6 games, he could become a solid option as a WR2, WR3, or flex option upon his return. There is no more Deebo Samuel in the passing game for San Francisco, which could open up more targets for Aiyuk.

At the same time, Aiyuk will be easing back from his injury, so he may not be the most productive fantasy option once he returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.