"Should be paid at $20,000,000 and under": Ex-Packers Super Bowl champ delivers eye-popping take on Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold

Ex-Packers Super Bowl champ James Jones commented on quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold's contract situations. The Super Bowl champion suggested both players should accept modest contracts below current market rates.

Speaking on January 31, 2025, Jones dissected the upcoming free agency decisions facing both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings;

"I think both these dudes should be paid at 20 and under. I don't know what them dudes is making 20 and under, but I think that should be the number $25 million a year. I don't care nothing about none of the salary, casual, whatever they that is what they play has earned," said Jones.

Russell Wilson, who joined Pittsburgh in 2024, missed six games due to injury before returning in Week 7. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have already initiated talks about bringing Wilson back for 2025.

Russell Wilson's consistency vs. Darnold's late-season decline

Jones commented on Russell Wilson's track record and Darnold's recent performance:

"I would rather pay Russell Wilson, and I'm going off of the history of the quarterback spot. Not one year Russell Wilson, over his career, has been a consistent quarterback. He's a really good thrower of the football, and I cannot sit up here and forget the two biggest games of the year of how Sam Darnold looked" said Jones.

His assessment follows Darnold's remarkable regular season turnaround with Minnesota. The former Jets first-round pick posted career-best numbers with 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record.

However, Darnold's stock plummeted after two crushing losses. He completed just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards in a 31-9 defeat to Detroit with the NFC North title on the line. The following week brought a 27-9 playoff exit against the Rams, where Darnold threw for 245 yards with one touchdown and two turnovers.

The Steelers face limited options at quarterback. They hold the 21st overall pick, putting them out of range for top prospects like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. While Aaron Rodgers might become available, reports indicate Pittsburgh lacks interest in the Jets quarterback.

Wilson has openly expressed his desire to remain in Pittsburgh:

"Yes, we have been starting to talk a little bit," Wilson revealed on The Pat McAfee Show (Jan 23). "We've had our meetings and everything else, just getting into it."

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Darnold's poor playoff showing has "scared" potential suitors who previously viewed him as worthy of a $40 million annual salary. At age 27, teams must now weigh his breakout regular season against his history of inconsistency with the Jets and Panthers.

