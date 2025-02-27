“Shouldn't close the door” - Former Cowboys DE makes case for Sam Darnold to continue with Vikings

Sam Darnold entered the offseason considered the best free agent quarterback available as the Minnesota Vikings have yet to re-sign or franchise tag him.

Minnesota has an interesting decision to make as it still has JJ McCarthy, who it used a first-round pick on last year. However, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chris Canty believes the Vikings should bring back Darnold for 2025.

“Kevin O'Connell said that we have to take into account the entire body of work for Sam Donald, and I genuinely believe the people in Minnesota who are making the decisions are going to factor in what Sam Donald showed this year and the fact that he is 27-years-old, and there is still more upside with him," Canty said on Thursday, via '5-hour Energy.' "And you also have to consider where J.J. McCarthy is from a health standpoint."

Canty added that McCarthy would benefit from another year learning from Darnold and make sure his knee is 100% healthy. He could also replace Darnold midway through the year if he struggles, but Canty said the door shouldn't be closed on him returning to Minnesota.

"It wasn't as if J.J. McCarthy had the benefit of being able to take advantage of red-shirting by getting all of the practice reps on the field. This guy was dealing with a significant knee injury that kept him sidelined all of last year," Canty said.

"So, I do think that this is a situation where the Vikings will be best served staying with the guy that they know, that they're familiar with, at the right price. Of course, everybody has a number. There's going to be a line that Minnesota inevitably won't cross. We shouldn't close the door to Sam Darnold returning back to Minnesota.”

Darnold led the Vikings to the playoffs, but they lost in the wild-card round to the LA Rams. Darnold went 361-for-545 for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

What would Sam Darnold get in free agency?

After signing a one-year $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, Sam Darnold is in line for a massive contract. Spotrac projects him to sign a four-year deal worth over $146 million or $40.1 million annually.

Darnold was selected third overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2024.

