"Shout out to Nick Saban" - Tyler Booker makes feelings known on filling Zack Martin’s shoes as Cowboys pin hope on rookie OG

One of the top coaches in college football is earning more praise from one of his former players, who is preparing for his rookie season in the NFL. Tyler Booker will be tasked with filling the massive shoes of Zack Martin on the Dallas Cowboys offensive line in 2025.

Booker credits former Alabama coach Nick Saban for preparing him to handle the responsibility.

"It's been a lot of fun," Booker said on Thursday, according to CBS Sports. "You have to think a little bit more, but at the same time, it's technique that you're a lot more cognizant of what you're doing with your body.

"It's not too hard because my freshman year at Bama, I would get two drives at left guard and two drives at right guard. Shout out to Coach Saban and (offensive line coach) Coach (Eric) Wolford for getting me ready for the NFL."

Booker was a two-time All-SEC player with the Crimson Tide and was named a first-team All-American in 2024. He was chosen with the 12th pick in April’s draft.

The Cowboys are hoping he can provide long-term stability at the right guard position, just like his predecessor, Martin, who announced his retirement this offseason.

Martin played 11 seasons in the NFL, all with “America’s Team”, earning nine Pro Bowl selections over that span while being named a first-team All-Pro on seven occasions.

He started 10 games for the Cowboys in 2024, but last December, it was announced that he would undergo season-ending ankle surgery. He’d suffered an ankle injury the previous season as well in a game versus the New York Jets in 2023.

Tyler Booker will be key to the Cowboys offensive line

Filling the void left by Zack Martin, one of the most consistent players on the Cowboys O-line, will come with plenty of pressure for Tyler Booker. In addition to that, he may be the key to rebuilding this team on the offensive line.

“The Cowboys needed some help in the trenches to improve their rushing attack, which ranked 27th in the league last year,” Bleacher Report's Matt Holder wrote on Wednesday.

“That’s where Booker’s nasty demeanor comes in as he’s a mauler in the trenches and should start right away in Dallas.”

While Booker played a little bit at right guard in his early days at Alabama, he was primarily employed on the opposite side, but he will have to adapt to playing right guard full-time, seeing as the left guard spot is occupied by Tyler Smith.

In just eight games last year, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked 21 times before going down with an injury. Dallas was 16th in offensive yards per game in 2024 (328.4) after finishing the 2023 regular season fifth in that department (371.6).

