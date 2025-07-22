"Shut up fat boy" - Kayvon Thibodeaux fires shots at Giants' $14,000,000 star in latest social media scuffle

The New York Giants picked up linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. In three seasons, he has started all 43 games, recording 127 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss 46 quarterback hits and 21 sacks.As Thibodeaux gears up for year four with the Giants, he found himself in a playful online scuffle with offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who joined the team in March 2024 on a two-year deal worth $14 million.The banter started when Thibodeaux posted a clip of his offseason training with his wrestling coach.&quot;No excuses. No hiding. Just work. Wrestling through the noise,&quot; Thibodeaux wrote.Jermaine Eluemunor responded by taking a jab at the linebacker's physical capability.&quot;Slow Azz single leg. I'm ankle picking this man and pinning him in the first period,&quot; Eluemunor tweeted.Kayvon Thibodeaux responded to his teammate.&quot;Shut up fat boy,&quot; he wrote on X.The back-and-forth scuffle continued with the OT saying that he would see Thibodeaux soon. The linebacker responded, asking Eluemunor to &quot;ask what happened to the last security guard.&quot;Last season was the first time the two played together on the same team. Eluemunor played all 15 regular-season games and recorded 929 offensive snaps as the Giants finished fourth in the NFC East with a disappointing 3-14 record.Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Eluemunor had a big fight during OTAsLast month, the Giants players made headlines because of an ugly fight that broke out during OTAs. According to reports, the mayhem started when Kayvon Thibodeaux ripped off Justin Eluemunor's helmet and started throwing punches.That led to OT James Hudson tackling Thibodeaux to break off the fight. However, Brian Burns got into a scuffle with Hudson to defend the linebacker, setting off a chain reaction of violence. That resulted in the Giants ending their OTA session early to resolve the issue.After the fight, Brian Burns tried to diffuse the tension during an interaction with the media.&quot;The heat got to us. Tensions raised a little high. But it ain't that deep. We squashed it.&quot;Coach Brian Daboll will hope that the players can turn this drive and energy on the field. With the addition of ex-Penn State star Abdul Carter and QB Jaxson Dart in this year's draft, along with veteran Russell Wilson, the Giants will hope to make a playoff run this year.