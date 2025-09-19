  • home icon
  SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper's motherhood era with Jared Goff draws 2-word reaction from Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder

SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper's motherhood era with Jared Goff draws 2-word reaction from Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 19, 2025 19:20 GMT
SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper
SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper's motherhood era with Jared Goff draws 2-word reaction from Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper has stepped into a brand-new chapter i.e. motherhood. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model, now raising her baby with Detroit Lions quarterback shared sweet family photos on Instagram.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder was impressed and wrote:

"Prettiest Mama.”

In the first photo, Christen stood in a field full of tall grass and flowers, holding her newborn wrapped in a soft cream outfit. She wore a lace top and jeans.

Other pictures showed her baby lying on a blanket near pink flowers, tiny feet in knit booties, and Christen gently playing with her child on the grass. Another photo showed the baby in a stroller with a cream-colored shade.

Jared Goff also appeared, dressed casually and holding their baby among trees.

"Summer of love," Christen captioned the post.
Jared Goff and Christen Harper welcomed their baby girl, Romy Isabelle Goff, on July 15.

Jared and Christen got engaged in June 2022, after dating for several years. The couple got married on June 22, 2024, in Ojai, California.

Jared and Christen announced the SI Swimsuit Issue model's pregnancy at the NFL Honors in February 2025.

Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper appeared on 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover

Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper appeared on the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. Christen posed while pregnant with her daughter, Romy Isabelle Goff. It made her one of the few SI models to do a maternity shoot for the cover.

The shoot took place in Montego Bay, Jamaica. She wore a standout green two-piece swimsuit.

“SHOOTING FOR 2!!! SI SWIMSUIT 2025," Christen captioned the post. "What an honor to be back for my 5th year this time with some precious cargo! 🥹 SI Swimsuit hits the stands today so make sure to grab your copy.”
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes commented, "Love this."

Looking back, Christen Harper made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2021, after winning the Swim Search open casting call. She was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022 and has appeared in the issue every year since.

