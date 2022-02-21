"Sign me up" - Myles Garrett's latest admission will get NBA fans hyped

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was a participant in this weekend's NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. Garrett impressed those watching with his basketball skills and his ability to dunk.

The NBA All-Star Game's most popular events are the skills and dunk competition.

While usually one of the most highly anticipated events of the All-Star weekend, the dunk competition seemed to fall short on Saturday evening. With many declaring that it was one of the worst to date.

Myles Garrett took to Twitter on Saturday evening and said that he wanted a chance at the dunk contest next year.

"Y’all can sign me up for next years dunk contest"

Myles Garrett makes insane dunk at All-Star weekend

With the city of Cleveland hosting the 2022 NBA All-Star game this weekend, there was no doubt that it would feature some of the biggest sports names in the city.

Browns defensive end, Myles Garrett, was one of those big names. He participated in the All-Star Celebrity game and shocked many. Not only is he a force on the gridiron, but also on the court as well.

The three-time Pro Bowl winner's windmill dunk during the game had many fans talking.

After what happened during the All-Star Dunk competition, he may have had a better showing than the NBA players on Saturday evening. Perhaps getting a much better score and reception from those watching.

It has also apparently given the Cleveland Browns' defensive end the confidence to possibly participate in next year's contest. Perhaps the NBA will create a new dunk contest event next year that includes celebrities and/or other athletes.

The dunk didn't count because time had expired and his fellow Cleveland Browns teammate Kareem Hunt was on the winning end of the Celebrity game. Never the less, it's still impressive for the 6'4 defensive end.

He does have experience playing basketball, having done so in high school, but it's clear that football was the path that has given him the most success in his career.

Football led to him being drafted first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

The winner of the NBA All-Star dunk contest was the New York Knicks' Obi Toppin.

