Simone Biles grows emotional as Jonathan Owens' NFL season begins - "Long distance isn’t easy"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are ready to support each other as the 2023 NFL season picks up. With preseason here, Owens has been busy with his new team, the Green Bay Packers. Of course, Biles, who recently returned to competitive gymnastics, has been there to support her husband from the stands.

However, the couple hasn't had the most preferred start to football season.

Working out of different cities, the newlyweds are trying to work out a long-distance situation as their schedules increase. Judging by Biles' stories, the couple has been trying to make the best of the situation.

Following the Packers game, Simone Biles took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about her husband and them making the situation work.

With Biles dressed in Owens' jersey, they embraced on the field right before the game.

"Long distance isn’t easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it 💛 I’m so proud of you baby."

On her stories, Biles shared precious clips from the game.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

In a few shots featuring the Packers safety, Biles wrote about how proud she is of her partner, Owens:

"I just love him so much a proud wifey."

Biles also showed off her game day fit, along with a few addtional snaps of the food and game.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

Sharing a picture of her hot dog, Simone wrote:

"If there's one thing about me, imma eat a glizzy."

While working long distance, Simone Biles boasts about Jonathan Owens spoiling her

A few days ago, Biles took to Instagram to boast about her husband gifting her designer handbags.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

"My husband is the best," Biles wrote. "He stays spoiling me."

The NFL player bought Biles not one, but two gifts: the first one from Jacquemus and the second from Prada. In fact, he even stalked her Twitter likes to find out:

"The fact he saw my Twitter likes for this one makes my heart melt," Biles wrote.

In a recent ESPN interview, Jonathan Owens spoke about their long-distance relationship and how that translates into late-night video calls and more:

"We talked, we stayed up until about 3 in the morning just on the phone, just talking and reliving the moment. I know it felt like a dream to her, so I was super excited for her."