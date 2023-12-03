Simone Biles hypes husband Jonathan Owens with romantic post ahead of Chiefs-Packers clash

Simone Biles is first in line to cheer for her husband, Jonathan Owens, before and after his NFL games.

Recently married, the Olympic gymnast has supported the Green Bay Packers safety by attending any game she can. Of course, Biles has never shied away from hyping up Owens before a contest on social media.

Ahead of the Packers' Week 13 SNF game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Biles made a sweet post for Owens.

Embracing the heavily snowed area, Biles added the caption:

"Packer wonderland."

Image Credit: Simone Biles' official IG account (@simonebiles)

Simone was quick to add the post to her story, wishing Owens and the Packers some good luck for their Week 13 game against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

"Game day. Let's go 34," Simone wrote.

Last month, Biles praised Owens' exceptional performance and a touchdown against the Lions:

Fans continued to hype the couple and were in awe of the two athletes' support for each other.

A few users compared the two to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, mentioning that Simone Biles, a legend in her sport, is way cooler than the "Blank Space" singer.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are building their dream house

Tying the knot earlier this year, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are taking a step ahead in their relationship. The couple seem to be setting up a dream house for themselves, with Biles sharing regular updates through her Instagram account.

Image via Instagram/@simonebiles

The house appears to be coming together slowly and is a lavish mansion designed to cater to their every need. Furthermore, a few photos suggest the place is lakeside, making it the perfect relaxing spot for the newlywed couple.

Biles and Owens have had to navigate a long-distance relationship, trying their best to stay in sync. Speaking with ESPN about their late-night calls, Owens said:

"We talked, we stayed up until about 3 in the morning just on the phone, just talking and reliving the moment. I know it felt like a dream to her, so I was super excited for her."

As the 2023 NFL season progresses, one can only expect more romantic posts from Biles.