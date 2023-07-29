Simone Biles swoons over 'hottie' Jonathan Owens as NFL camp begins

Simone Biles is absolutely in love with her husband Jonathan Owens and never fails to express it.

The Olympian and the NFL football safety tied the knot this year, following which they went on a dreamy honeymoon and attended their friends' weddings. Owens also signed with the Packers in the offseason.

Owens and Biles were elated, as this meant a new chapter in their married lives. Not only has Biles been highly supportive of her husband's career, but she also makes sure to make him feel special.

The seven-time gold medalist uploaded a picture of her husband with a caption:

"What a hottie."

Additionally, she threw a grand birthday party for him a few days ago.

Simone Biles told fans that Jonathan Owens loves kids

The start of training camp means a lot of activities for NFL players to get involved in. One such activity was DreamDrive, a collaboration between the Green Bay Packers and American Family Insurance.

Biles was the one to tell her fans about the event. She also mentioned that Owens was excited about the activity, as he loves spending time with children.

This will mark the first time Owens will take part in DreamDrive. The event serves as a cherished tradition for the team, as the Packers players embark on a delightful journey riding children's bikes during their training camp.

This distinct mode of transportation not only adds a touch of whimsy to their practice routine but also fosters meaningful interactions and quality time with their young and devoted fans.

The former Houston Texans player opened up in the past about his wife’s role in his life.

“The week of the wedding is when I had heard the team contacted my agent," he told the Associated Press. "I kind of knew I was going to be coming here. It was just like the perfect wedding gift, I guess you could say. As soon as we got back from our short honeymoon, I came right here. Had to get to work.”