Skip Bayless hasn't been in the Fox Sports studio for the past few days to shoot for the show UNDISPUTED. The famous analyst is suffering from COVID and is working from his home for this week's coverage.

In a recent segment of his podcast, Bayless said that the Dallas Cowboys' meltdown in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers led to him contracting COVID.

As per Awful announcing, Skip Bayless said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have COVID. Once again, for second time, I have COVID. Maybe, if you want to be a little more in depth about it, I caught Cowboy COVID last week."

"My theory is, that the Dallas Cowboys destroyed me to such a point, to such a depth that they shredded my immune system just the way my defense got shredded by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers."

“I was so down, I was so low that I was even more susceptible than ever to COVID... I actually got boosted…six weeks ago? I got the latest Moderna booster, but my immune system was so low, so shattered, so shredded by my Dallas Cowboys that I caught Cowboy COVID.”

The Dallas Cowboys lost 48-32 to the Packers in the Wildcard Round, although the game was far more one-sided than the final score suggests. Jordan Love and the Packers' offense utterly destroyed the Cowboys' defense and ended their fifteen-game winning streak at home.

Dak Prescott did throw for 403 yards and two touchdowns but his two interceptions in the first half completely titled the tie in favor of the Packers. Despite all the outrage, the franchise's owner Jerry Jones is not looking forward to making any significant changes.

Expand Tweet

Skip Bayless wasn't happy with Cowboys not parting ways with Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Skip Bayless was not happy when it was announced that Mike McCarthy will return as the Cowboys' head coach next season. He criticized McCarthy for his comments in the press conference and expressed his frustration over Jerry Jones' decision to stick with the head coach.

McCarthy has one year left on his deal and it is unlikely that the franchise will offer him an extension. However, that could certainly change if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl next season.

While winning the Super Bowl seems like a far-fetched idea, there is the possibility that Bill Belichick could coach the Cowboys in 2025. The Atlanta Falcons have hired Raheem Morris as their new head coach and it is being reported that Belichick might sit out this year and return in 2025 to the NFL.

Jerry Jones has a pretty good relationship with Belichick and if the Cowboys crash out in a similar way next year like they did a few weeks ago, Belichick will be the ideal head coach for the America's team. Skip Bayless isn't a big fan of Bill Belichick either but there is no denying that the Patriots legend will improve the Cowboys.

Expand Tweet