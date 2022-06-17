"Jerry Jones has basically run a Country Club masquerading as a National Football League franchise" - Skip Bayless blasts Cowboys for giving team time off for recreation at Top Golf

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the winningest franchises in the NFL, but they haven’t seen hide nor hare of those winning ways in the last 20 years. Known as America’s Team, the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the early 90’s with Hall of Fame players like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irving and Deion Sanders.

Since 2001, Dallas has made only eight playoff appearances and have won just two playoff games. Last season, a running play in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, while America's Team had no timeouts, led to the clock expiring before the ball could be set by the referees. An embarrassing moment that still lives on in the minds of the fans.

Few are as supportive of Dallas as Undisputed host Skip Bayless, but he can't get onboard with the team cutting minicamp short for the day at the driving range.

"If I hark back to the day that will live in Cowboy infamy, which was March 29 of 1994. That was the day that Jerry (Jones) fired Jimmy (Johnson). Jerry Jones fired Jimmy Johnson, to me the greatest coach in Cowboys' history, even a cut above Thomas Wade Landry, because Jimmy was such a forcefield of intensity and urgency and gotta do what's right now or heads will roll."

Bayless continued by saying,

"Those Cowboys teams feared Jimmy Johnson because if you didn't do it, you just might be on the sidewalk walking home. And since Jimmy was fired that day, Jerry Jones has basically run a Country Club masquerading as a National Football League franchise."

Bayless makes some great points about those old 90’s teams. He mainly pointed out that Jimmy Johnson’s tough, no nonsense style of coaching kept the team driven and his relentless push and urgency brought the team multiple championships.

The Cowboys greatest coach had a style that wouldn't fly in today's NFL

But these are different times. Head coaches these days want to be on the same level as the players. They want to be their friends. They’re invited to the coach's weddings and hang out at barbeques.

This week's minicamp wrapped early after the team "crossed the finish line" with their offseason work, said head coach Mike McCarthy

The last coach to come in and tried a tough, hard-edged style of leadership was Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was fired for creating a hostile work environment and is now being sued by his former kicker. Coaching through fear has no place in the present day NFL.

