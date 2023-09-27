As a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, Skip Bayless has defended Ezekiel Elliott from critics countless times. Those supporting arguments prevailed during Bayless’ stints at ESPN’s First Take and FS1’s Undisputed. The sports media personality is impartial about anything Cowboys.

But the tables have turned now that Elliott is already with the New England Patriots. Bayless maintains allegiance with his favorite squad as the two teams meet at AT&T Stadium in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ezekiel Elliott’s capabilities don’t threaten Skip Bayless

Ezekiel Elliott will return to his home field for seven seasons when the New England Patriots visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Reports have surfaced that the Cowboys are planning to honor him.

However, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones declined to share details about the proceedings dedicated to the franchise’s third all-time leading rusher.

While Jones welcomes Elliott with open arms, Skip Bayless proclaims the contrary. As always, the veteran sports media personality laid out the numbers to prove that the Pro Bowl running back won’t make a massive impact.

Bayless said:

“His yards per game rushing fell off from 109 down to 98 the next year, it still led the league, but it did fall to 96 the next year still leading the league, but you started seeing signs of wear and tear.”

“For seven straight years, his yards per game fell… I dare Bill Belichick to feed the quote-unquote beast that is not Ezekiel feed him, feed him, feed him, Bill feed him, and feed him and feed him because I don't fear him at all.”

Ezekiel Elliott has 28 carries for 122 yards in three games this season. However, he picked up the pace in Week 3, finishing with 16 carries for 80 yards against the New York Jets.

But Patriots fans must take that performance with a grain of salt because the Jets are one of the worst teams in run defense. New York’s AFC team ranked 23rd in that category, allowing 129.3 rushing yards per game.

However, Bayless must worry because the Cowboys are 25th in rushing yards allowed, surrendering 131.3 yards per game. The Arizona Cardinals exploited that weakness to pull off an upset victory in Week 3.

Ezekiel Elliott’s career with the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ release of Ezekiel Elliott earlier this year marked the end of their seven-season partnership. The team cited production decline and the salary cap implications of his six-year, $90 million contract as the reasons behind his release.

It didn’t take long for Elliott to prove his worth as an NFL running back. He became a First Team All-Pro member during his rookie season after finishing with a league-leading 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Elliott earned his second All-Pro distinction in 2018 and had his third Pro Bowl selection in 2019. However, his production started to decline in 2020 when he only had 979 yards and six touchdowns.

He had 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in his final year with the Cowboys. Despite his touchdowns total, the team moved away from Ezekiel Elliott before promoting Tony Pollard as Dallas’ lead running back.