Skip Bayless brutally calls Kirk Cousins "the most overpaid, middle of the pack" $232,000,000 quarterback

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to hit free agency. While it is expected that he will sign a new deal with the franchise, some other teams are also likely to pursue him.

He is the best quarterback in the upcoming free agency and Skip Bayless has objection with it. The Fox Sports analyst said that Cousins is the most overpaid player in the history of the NFL.

He said:

"Kirk Cousins is way overrated at a position that remains in the NFL understocked. But he is to me, the most overpaid single player in the history of the National Football League at $232M going on $332 million, because even now at $232M that's the 11th most money anybody's ever made in this league, and it's the fourth most of the active players."

"I never see enough of him. He can do little big things during the regular season. But he's just a middle-of-the-pack quarterback who's a really good and likable guy."

Bayless mentioned that Kirk Cousins is a likeable guy which is one of the biggest factors that boost his value to the franchises. The Vikings quarterback is 1-4 in the playoffs, which is concerning considering he was drafted in 2012.

Last season Cousins suffered an Achilles injury and played only eight games. It will be interesting to see what kind of a deal he gets in the free agency.

How did Kirk Cousins play last season?

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

It's fair to say that if Kirk Cousins had not gotten injured, he would have been an MVP candidate last season. He was playing extremely well prior to tearing his Achilles, and the Vikings were on track to challenge the Lions for the division title despite a 0-3 start to the season.

In eight games last season, Cousins threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a passer rating of 103.8. With Justin Jefferson also nearing a contract extension, the Vikings would like to keep the veteran quarterback or they might lose out on the superstar receiver as well.

The Vikings also have the #11th pick in the upcoming draft and their selection will be based on what happens with Cousins in the free agency.

