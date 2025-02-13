The 2024 season was brutal for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did the team fail to make the playoffs, but their arch-rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, cruised to a Super Bowl win, the franchise's second since the 2017 season.

Despite the stark contrast in fortunes, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott claimed the two teams aren't as far apart. His comment did not sit well with Skip Bayless, who slammed him on his podcast, saying:

“I am ashamed of what my quarterback, Dak Prescott, said about the world champion Philadelphia Eagles today. As a Cowboy fan, I am horrified by what Dak Prescott said about the Eagles today, and I'm here to book it to guarantee that next year, the Philadelphia Eagles will romp and stomp my Dallas Cowboys just the way they annihilated and humiliated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl."

The analyst mentioned Prescott's playoff record and claimed he shouldn't compare the Cowboys to the Eagles or himself to Jalen Hurts. Bayless added:

"Dak, How can you have the delusional audacity to say what you said today about the Eagles?... You're 2-5 in the playoffs. You're not half the quarterback in the postseason that Jalen Hurts is. It hurts me to admit it to your face, Dak, but you're just not."

Stephen A. Smith labels Dak Prescott "delusional" for Cowboys-Eagles comparison

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith rarely see eye-to-eye at ESPN. However, they were both in unison in criticizing Dak Prescott for claiming the gap between the Cowboys and Eagles isn't as wide as their fortunes suggest. On "First Take," Smith eviscerated the quarterback for his comments, saying:

"This is Dak Prescott, when has he not been delusional? I mean, we’ve seen evidence of this time and time again from this guy. He just needs to go someplace and be quiet... We have a situation where Dak Prescott is entering his tenth year, and a guy who was drafted in the second round has been to two Super Bowls and won one now. And a rookie has been to an NFC Championship game in his first year.”

Prescott likely expected that his comments comparing the Eagles and Cowboys would not resonate, but he probably didn't anticipate the criticism would be this harsh.

