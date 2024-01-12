After 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy became the Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2020. His first season didn't go well, but since then the team has recorded three straight 12-win seasons.

However, during that span, the Cowboys are yet to make the NFC Championship Game. They have lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the last two years, and could potentially face them in the NFC Championship Game this season.

Heading into the playoffs, the Cowboys have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Despite that, Skip Bayless, who is one of the biggest Cowboys fans, is not optimistic about his team's chances. He doesn't think that Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy have proven anything yet that would justify his belief in the tea,.

Bayless said:

"McCarthy nor Prescott have proven one thing to me, not one thing in the postseason. Mike McCarthy won that long ago faraway Super Bowl in large part thanks to Aaron Rodgers, right place right time, and then what? Neither of these two McCarthy and Dak have proven a thing to me.”

"I covered Tom Landry's Dallas Cowboys. I know what those locker rooms felt like. I covered Jimmie Johnson's Dallas Cowboys. I was there I was inside of it. I wrote three books about it. I know what good fear feels like in a locker room."

"I know what urgency tastes like. I know accountability in a Dallas Cowboy locker room that I don't sense as we speak… I questioned the leadership on the part of both Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott. I'm not sure either as a natural-born leader."

Prescott is coming off an MVP-calibre season and Mike McCarthy proved to everyone that he can run an offense effectively even without Kellen Moore. The Cowboys are capable of blowing out any team, however, the losses to the 49ers and the Buffalo Bills this season were quite concerning.

They face a trick test against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round. If they are able to dominate the Packers, Bayless' confidence in them might be restored.

Mike McCarthy could get fired if Cowboys don't show up in playoffs

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Since taking over as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach, Mike McCarthy is 42-25 in 67 regular season games. He is 1-2 in the playoffs and would want to improve on that this season.

However, if the Cowboys get knocked out early in the playoffs or get blown out by the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, there is a possibility that McCarthy might get fired.

There are numerous good head coaches available to hire, and as per recent reports, Jerry Jones could bring Bill Belichick to Dallas if the season ends horribly.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Skip Bayless Show and H/T Sportskeeda.