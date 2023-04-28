Aaron Rodgers has gone from a "maybe" to an in-person member of the New York Jets. The team is hoping to give their fans a reprieve from more than a decade-long struggle, but many would argue they're trying to make up for much more than that. As such, leaving one of the premier franchises in the league for arguably one of the most in need changes what Rodgers' fans expect from him.

Speaking on Undisputed, Skip Bayless explained why the expectations will hit Rodgers like a freight truck:

Will Aaron Rodgers reach the Super Bowl in 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going to say his expectations just doubled from everything he's ever experienced in Green Bay, for sure. Because even that long ago, 13 years ago, Super Bowl run, remember, they were the road wildcard team... And to his credit, he won it. But since then, he's seven and nine in the postseason, and he has no idea because of the price they paid for him."

Bayless concluded, calling the quarterback the "missing piece":

"It sent a signal to Jets fans. 'We just pulled out all the stops. We overpaid because he's exactly the missing piece to a Super Bowl puzzle.'"

Aaron Rodgers hopes to defeat Brett Favre one more time

Brett Favre at SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

At this point, a majority of analysts would place Aaron Rodgers above Brett Favre in a comparison of talent. In Rodgers' mind, with the Packers' comparison completed, he now has a chance to prove he's better than Favre on a different team. The Jets were Favre's first stop out of Green Bay, where he went 9-7, throwing for 22 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Back with his buddy, Allen Lazard,



(📽️



New #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he'll be on the practice field right away. And he is.Back with his buddy, Allen Lazard,(📽️ @nyjets New #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he'll be on the practice field right away. And he is.Back with his buddy, Allen Lazard,(📽️ @nyjets)https://t.co/AsdahQ0jVD

If Rodgers can now stay above a 1:1 ratio and reach ten wins, New York will be the second place where the student will have surpassed the master. If that happens, fans may begin speculating about showing up Brett Favre's time in Minnesota. Of course, that bridge is at least a season away, and if the Jets lock up the quarterback, this year could be the last new 1:1 comparison.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. Trade compensation, per sources:Jets get:Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).Packers get:Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. Trade compensation, per sources:Jets get:🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).Packers get:🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. https://t.co/Q2vUMfyZGH

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes