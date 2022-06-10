Skip Bayless claims Colin Kaepernick will find it difficult to adapt to the NFL

Skip Bayless believes free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will have a hard time adjusting to becoming an NFL player so much time out of the league. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL for six years after he took a knee in protest to racial injustice and police brutality.

The 34-year-old did a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago and from all accounts, it went well. However, as of yet, no deal has been forthcoming.

Raiders QB "I've loved my time with him, I think he's a great guy. He's been great to be around... competing against him"Raiders QB Derek Carr gives his thoughts on the Raiders hosting Colin Kaepernick for a workout almost two weeks ago "I've loved my time with him, I think he's a great guy. He's been great to be around... competing against him" Raiders QB Derek Carr gives his thoughts on the Raiders hosting Colin Kaepernick for a workout almost two weeks ago https://t.co/9rVWZCARou

Bayless, who was speaking on FOX Sports' "Undisputed," stated that Colin Kaepernick is better than half the starters in the league. He went on to add, however, that Kaepernick will find it hard to get back up to NFL speed after being out of the league for so long, despite impressing during his workout.

Bayless said:

"Do I believe in my heart of hearts that Colin Kaepernick is better than, I'm going to be conservative, half the starters in this league right now? I do. But I can't refute your point. Because it's the X-Factor. The unknowable is could he get it back right long would it take to knock all the rust off?"

He continued:

"Maybe you can't knock all the rust off because you got to recalibrate and get your RPM back up to NFL rpm. And it's hard man. I got it. It would take a while."

Bayless concluded:

"But I still believe when I watch him throw. I've talked to people who've been in his sort of semi-private workouts, they were blown away man, they say he looks like just like he used to look."

Could Colin Kaepernick work for the Raiders?

Colin Kaepernick could be a good signing for the Las Vegas Raisers as a backup, but he will not be a starter as it is, after all, Derek Carr's team. They also have one of the best receivers in football, who opted against playing with reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to come play with Carr.

But as a backup, Kaepernick could be extremely useful and his experience for one is invaluable. He took the San Francisco 49ers to multiple NCF Championship games and a Super Bowl which they ultimately lost.

Tashan Reed @tashanreed Derek Carr said he knows Colin Kaepernick from their time playing in the same conference in college and endorsed the #Raiders giving him a workout. Derek Carr said he knows Colin Kaepernick from their time playing in the same conference in college and endorsed the #Raiders giving him a workout.

The Raiders could potentially have the best backup quarterback in the league if Carr goes down with an injury. There will also be no media pressure for Las Vegas to start the 34-year-old as Carr is by far the better quarterback.

Will Colin Kaepernick get another shot at playing in the NFL? At this point, it still seems unlikely, but the Raiders offered him a chance to workout and perhaps another franchise will do the same.

