“I think he kicked the tires in San Francisco” - Skip Bayless claims Tom Brady nearly went to San Francisco this year to replace Jimmy Garoppolo 

Most would agree that this offseason has been the wildest of Tom Brady's career. The trajectory of his entire life has taken multiple turns in the last six months. However, if one entered hibernation after the loss against the Los Angeles Rams and woke up today, nothing would seem to have changed. Tom Brady is once again gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl.

That said, things may have looked entirely different in the NFC West and the NFL at large, according to one NFL analyst. Speaking on the Undisputed podcast, host Skip Bayless said that Brady had the opportunity to go to the 49ers this year.

Here's how he put it:

"And I want to drive home the point to our faithful viewers. Do you realize what we're saying here? Do you realize what Pro Football Focus is saying? At age 45, Tom Brady has not a good but a great shot at getting to his 11th Super Bowl. He could win his eighth Super Bowl."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Tom Brady is more likely to take his team to the Championship game (70%) than any QB is to complete a pass.



Also, Brady's career win % in the playoffs: 74.5%



He's the best QB in NFL history, twice. Tom Brady is more likely to take his team to the Championship game (70%) than any QB is to complete a pass.Also, Brady's career win % in the playoffs: 74.5% He's the best QB in NFL history, twice. https://t.co/RFNlnOkNGV

He continued to praise the quarterback's accomplishments:

"He lost three of them narrowly. But think about this: 11th Super Bowl at age 45. This is all-time shattering of mold. We've never seen anything remotely like this and it just keeps on keeping on."

Lastly, he said the quarterback had looked at joining the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers:

"You thought he was gone, but now he's back, right? He kicked the tires in Miami. I think he kicked the tires in San Francisco. He got his coach kicked upstairs -- Bruce Arians -- and I think that will clear the air a little bit and make it a little easier [for] him to operate back in Tampa."

Sam Monson @PFF_Sam I'm actually starting to get bummed out that Tom Brady's gonna retire before we get a chance to see when he would finally start to decline.



How freaking old would he be when the wall hit him? I'm actually starting to get bummed out that Tom Brady's gonna retire before we get a chance to see when he would finally start to decline.How freaking old would he be when the wall hit him?

Tom Brady's wild 2022 offseason

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

While most players enjoyed a quiet offseason, Tom Brady was quite busy. Since walking off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Rams, the quarterback has made several key decisions. He initially decided to retire from the game. But that only lasted six weeks.

During those six weeks, it was already widely rumored that the quarterback had come close to becoming a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. However, the idea died when former head coach Brian Flores launched a lawsuit against the team alleging discrimination.

Following this, rumors allege that Brady ran out of options and decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bayless' statement alters the story a little bit. Instead of immediately returning to the Buccaneers, Bayless alleges that Brady also took a pitstop in San Francisco. The 49ers, who were rumored to be an option for the quarterback when he left the New England Patriots, were facing instability at quarterback again.

With Garoppolo seemingly on his way out and the 49ers openly hesitant with Lance, some think they may have been tempted to roll with Tom Brady. With him now back in Tampa Bay, none of this materialized.

After rejoining the Buccaneers, the quarterback signed a ten-year deal with FOX to broadcast games following his official retirement from the NFL. He also played in the celebrity golf event The Match. He teamed up with Aaron Rodgers to defeat fellow quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

It will be great to see Brady back on the field in two months time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far