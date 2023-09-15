Skip Bayless’ affinity with the Dallas Cowboys is no secret. His passion for the team started when he covered Roger Staubach, Mel Renfro, Randy White, and Tony Dorsett for the Dallas Morning News. Three years later, he transferred to the Dallas Times Herald.

While he doesn’t cover the Cowboys anymore, his support remains, and it comes out during his stints with ESPN’s First Take and FS1’s Undisputed. He came out with another statement that will either get ire or praise.

Skip Bayless thinks the Dallas Cowboys are better than the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were having their way against the Minnesota Vikings during their Week 2 Thursday Night Football game. They banked on their dominating rushing attack featuring D’Andre Swift to move the chains and score touchdowns.

Even then, Skip Bayless believes that his beloved team is better by tweeting:

“This year's Cowboys are STILL better than this year's Eagles ... who are now beating up on a Vikings team the Cowboys beat last year in Minnesota 40-3.”

The Eagles ended up defeating the Vikings. However, it’s noteworthy that Philadelphia’s first two victories in 2023 have been one-score deficits. They beat the New England Patriots by five points and Minnesota by six.

It could have been a different ball game if Justin Jefferson had not fumbled the ball in the end zone, resulting in a touchback. Likewise, the Eagles had no answer for Justin Jefferson, who went for 11 catches for 159 yards.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys shut out the New York Giants during opening weekend 40-0. All three units scored touchdowns, while the defense had two interceptions and seven sacks on Daniel Jones. At least for Week 1, the Cowboys look like favorites to win it all.

Cowboys versus Eagles in 2023 will be fierce battles

Luckily for football fans, there’s one way to verify Skip Bayless’ claim of the Cowboys being better than the Eagles. As NFC East rivals, they will meet at least twice this season. They will have their first clash this year in Week 9 when the Cowboys visit the Eagles.

Five weeks later, Philadelphia will host Dallas. With both teams having talented rosters, those clashes will be intense, especially with playoff implications starting to be in play.

Who knows, maybe they’d meet again in the 2023 NFC playoffs. If they split the first two games, the third encounter will be a rubber match.

Cowboys versus Eagles in the postseason should be a dogfight, given the bad blood between the two squads. Skip Bayless won’t be quiet if his team wins over their bitter rivals.