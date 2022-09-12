"One most valuable team in the world you should never trust" - Skip Bayless ditches Cowboys, puts faith in Tom Brady's Buccaneers after horror Week 1 loss  

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have angered the Fates this year. After enduring a laundry list of injuries heading into Week 1, the Cowboys fell to a 19-3 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season.

Held to their worst performance in a season opener in 33 years, the Cowboys' limp defeat to the Bucs brought worse tidings late in the game. Star quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right-hand midway through the fourth quarter while throwing a pass after making contact with Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

Prescott is expected to miss six to eight weeks and will likely have surgery on his hand on Monday. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush will lead the Cowboys' offense when they face Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

All of this proved to be too much to handle for Undisputed's Skip Bayless.

In typical Skip Bayless fashion, the NFL analyst ditched the Cowboys jersey after a humiliating loss and donned a Buccaneers jersey right after.

"There's one man in sports you should never bet against," Bayless wrote on Twitter. "And one most valuable team in the world you should never trust."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless If it's any consolation: I picked Brady 's Bucs to win it all and I feel very good about that pick. It can only get easier for the Cowboys. If it's any consolation: I picked Brady's Bucs to win it all and I feel very good about that pick. It can only get easier for the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys slump to limp defeat with Tom Brady in first gear

Tom Brady didn't really have to break a sweat to put the Dallas Cowboys to bed at the AT&T Stadium in their season opener.

Brady ended up throwing just one touchdown pass in 27 attempts as the Bucs ran away with the win in Arlington.

While the Cowboys did lose Prescott with six minutes left to play, they didn't really put on a show while he was on the field. Dallas scored a mere three points in the 54 minutes Prescott was fit but not quite firing.

The Cowboys' lone shining light on Sunday night was Micah Parsons.

Parsons managed to sack Tom Brady twice, meaning he's now tied for second in NFL history for the most sacks (15) in his first 17 games.

That isn't quite enough to salvage the Cowboys' ambitions, though.

Considering the Dallas Cowboys were already short-handed after losing starting left tackle Tyron Smith to a hamstring injury in training camp, Connor McGovern and Jayron Kearse's injuries have only made it worse. Kearse, incidentally, led the team in tackles last year.

The kinda-sorta good news is that they will not face Tom Brady again this season and Jason Peters is yet to get up to speed on the Cowboys' setup.

Peters, however, has suited up for a full season only once since 2017, and the future Hall of Famer has also not played a down in football since January.

