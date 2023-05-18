Many people have criticized New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for implementing old strategies in today's football. Some players have even expressed dissatisfaction with Belichick's coaching methods.

Despite his success over the years, coach Belichick is now under pressure and it will be interesting to see how he handles the situation. Another coach who faces such criticism is legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Skip Bayless has drawn parallels between Popovich and Belichick while criticizing the Spurs head coach for his traits.

Here's what Skip Bayless said on Undisputed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Kawhi thing went completely sideways because he and Pop began to clash and it was predictable because Pop is as old school as you can get he's ex-military and he coaches hard and he is ego maniacal just the way Belichick is, egomaniacal and how did he get away with it for all those years? Because he had a Brady named Tim Duncan."

"I went deep into this, I have fallen out of love with Gregg Popovich because nobody with any class real class, and human dignity would treat media members the way he consistently has done, he is Coach Belichick."

Both Belichick and Gregg Popovich are currently the most successful head coaches in the NBA and NFL respectively, yet people are constantly wanting them to retire.

The upcoming season could be a make-or-break season for both Belichick and Popovich, as expectations and pressure are high for both.

Bill Belichick needs to bring the best out of Mac Jones

Bill Belichick and Mac Jones: New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

The New England Patriots once again missed the playoffs last season, and quarterback Mac Jones didn't have a great season. He wasn't able to work well under Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, as the loss of Josh McDaniels was difficult to overcome for the former Alabama quarterback.

However, the Patriots didn't waste time and replaced Patricia with Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator. Jones worked with Brien at Alabama, and the former could bring the best out of the young quarterback.

Bill Belichick appeared to not get along with Jones last season, which was a major issue. To have a chance of success this season, the six-time Super Bowl champion must be on the same path as his quarterback and bring out the best in him.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes